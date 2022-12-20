Which Celebrity Exes Do You Think Have The Best Post-Breakup Friendship? - Nicki Swift Survey
Friendly exes aren't uncommon in Hollywood, as a lot of ex-couples work in the same industry and are bound to run into each other in the future. Take Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, for example. The two dated and broke up during the filming of "The Vampire Diaries," but kept their relationship friendly and professional. "I don't think that's weird at all, I think that's great," Dobrev said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019, when a fan asked if it was weird that she was friends with both her ex-boyfriend and his wife.
Another example of extremely friendly exes? Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim from "Selling Sunset." It was revealed on the show that Fitzgerald and Oppenheim dated for about a year, but remained close friends. Fitzgerald even showed her support when Chrishell Stause started dating Oppenheim. "I couldn't be more excited for them," she told People. "They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I'm over the moon that they're together and make each other so happy."
And more recently, Tom Brady stated that his divorce with Gisele Bündchen was friendly for their children's sake. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation," he said on his "Let's Go!" podcast, adding that work and family are still his priorities amid the split. Furthermore, Bündchen bought a house close to Brady to make co-parenting easier. But what ex-couple do Nicki Swift readers think are friendship goals?
Fans can't get enough of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' friendship
After 22,000 Nicki Swift fans took our YouTube survey, they determined that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have the best post-breakup friendship in Hollywood with 69% of the votes. In April 2019, it was revealed that Willis, Moore, and Willis' wife Emma Heming were all friends. "She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming told Us Weekly. "I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first."
In second place with 13% of the votes, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's friendship has warmed the hearts of fans. According to Glamour, the two split in 1993 due to busy schedules and not being ready for a long-term relationship. As of 2020, Kravitz shared a tight bond with Bonet's then-boyfriend Jason Momoa. "People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with [Zoë Kravitz]'s mom, how we all relate," Kravitz told Men's Health.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt received 9% of the votes for the best post-breakup friendship. In 2005, the two actors announced their split but stated that they remained friends, per Us Weekly. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," Aniston said on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2021 (via People). "We speak, and there's no oddness at all." Finally, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak received 5%, with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick rounding out the results with 4%.