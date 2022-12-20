Which Celebrity Exes Do You Think Have The Best Post-Breakup Friendship? - Nicki Swift Survey

Friendly exes aren't uncommon in Hollywood, as a lot of ex-couples work in the same industry and are bound to run into each other in the future. Take Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, for example. The two dated and broke up during the filming of "The Vampire Diaries," but kept their relationship friendly and professional. "I don't think that's weird at all, I think that's great," Dobrev said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019, when a fan asked if it was weird that she was friends with both her ex-boyfriend and his wife.

Another example of extremely friendly exes? Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim from "Selling Sunset." It was revealed on the show that Fitzgerald and Oppenheim dated for about a year, but remained close friends. Fitzgerald even showed her support when Chrishell Stause started dating Oppenheim. "I couldn't be more excited for them," she told People. "They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I'm over the moon that they're together and make each other so happy."

And more recently, Tom Brady stated that his divorce with Gisele Bündchen was friendly for their children's sake. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation," he said on his "Let's Go!" podcast, adding that work and family are still his priorities amid the split. Furthermore, Bündchen bought a house close to Brady to make co-parenting easier. But what ex-couple do Nicki Swift readers think are friendship goals?