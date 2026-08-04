Shania Twain & Mutt Lange's Rarely Seen Son Is All Grown Up And Unrecognizable Now

To help promote an album, Shania Twain offered a behind-the-scenes look at the studio where she was recording her new music, and it included a shot of her surprisingly grown-up son. In 2001, the "You're Still the One" singer welcomed her only child, Eja Lange. His arrival came around eight years into Twain's first marriage to his dad, producer Mutt Lange. Over the years, Twain has shared some adorable snaps of Eja as a toddler online, but it has been rare to see him as an adult. Even Eja's own Instagram page only features posts promoting his music.

With the release of her album "Little Miss Twain," the country artist uploaded an Instagram carousel on July 24, 2026, that was packed with a bunch of clips of her working on the project. One of the more notable slides was a video that showed Eja working on a laptop in the studio. He had come a long way from the throwbacks as a toddler, as he was shown with facial hair and strawberry-blond hair flowing out of a black trucker hat. He was recorded from the side and looked to be dialed into the session. Twain added a lengthy caption to her post that tagged multiple people who helped with the album, plus she gave a shoutout to Eja. "Collaborating with my son," she penned alongside a heart emoji.

Five years earlier, Twain was unsure if her son would follow her career path. "He's very musical. I'm not sure he'll follow in my footsteps," she said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in May 2021. Even back then, the mother-son duo had collaborated a bit. "As far as writing and producing, every once in a while we get into the studio together. We send each other ideas," Twain added. Eja prefers to keep a low profile, but he has worked with Twain on multiple occasions.