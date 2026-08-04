Shania Twain & Mutt Lange's Rarely Seen Son Is All Grown Up And Unrecognizable Now
To help promote an album, Shania Twain offered a behind-the-scenes look at the studio where she was recording her new music, and it included a shot of her surprisingly grown-up son. In 2001, the "You're Still the One" singer welcomed her only child, Eja Lange. His arrival came around eight years into Twain's first marriage to his dad, producer Mutt Lange. Over the years, Twain has shared some adorable snaps of Eja as a toddler online, but it has been rare to see him as an adult. Even Eja's own Instagram page only features posts promoting his music.
With the release of her album "Little Miss Twain," the country artist uploaded an Instagram carousel on July 24, 2026, that was packed with a bunch of clips of her working on the project. One of the more notable slides was a video that showed Eja working on a laptop in the studio. He had come a long way from the throwbacks as a toddler, as he was shown with facial hair and strawberry-blond hair flowing out of a black trucker hat. He was recorded from the side and looked to be dialed into the session. Twain added a lengthy caption to her post that tagged multiple people who helped with the album, plus she gave a shoutout to Eja. "Collaborating with my son," she penned alongside a heart emoji.
Five years earlier, Twain was unsure if her son would follow her career path. "He's very musical. I'm not sure he'll follow in my footsteps," she said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in May 2021. Even back then, the mother-son duo had collaborated a bit. "As far as writing and producing, every once in a while we get into the studio together. We send each other ideas," Twain added. Eja prefers to keep a low profile, but he has worked with Twain on multiple occasions.
Shania Twain refuses to spoil her son
The first time that Shania Twain recruited her and Mutt Lange's son, Eja Lange, to work on an album came in February 2023 for her "Queen of Me" project. He had helped create the track "Number One," and originally it came as a surprise to both fans and her son that Twain tapped him. "I didn't tell him that he was on it until it was already done. Just not to get his hopes up too high," she told ET Canada (via Us Weekly). While the mother-son duo helped craft the song, Eja was still working to stay out of Twain's shadow. "We don't work together per se, he really loves his independence," she added.
That collab came about organically, and it wasn't Twain shoe-horning her son onto the album. "It was me just spending mom-son time going through what he was doing at the moment," the "Right Time" singer said on the "Katie & Company" podcast in February 2023 (via Hello!). It was an older tune Eja had worked on, and Twain brought it to the studio herself to tinker with. Eja was unaware that his music would wind up on his mom's album, and when she eventually told him, he took the news in stride. "He's very professional about the way he goes about things," Twain added. Eja had been raised to not expect handouts.
Twain had a tragic childhood herself, so it had been important to keep her son grounded. "You have to make a real effort not to spoil your children," Twain told the Mirror in June 2018 when he was still a teen. In fact, the singer revealed that on Eja's birthday she never gave him gifts, and only baked him a cake.