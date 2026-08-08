Beloved CSI: NY Star Gary Sinise Vanished From The Spotlight. Where Is He Now?

Gary Sinise is a face most people over the age of 20 will recognize from a number of his iconic roles. Whether it's his long run on the TV show "CSI: NY" or any of his memorable films like "Forrest Gump," "Apollo 13," "Of Mice and Men," and "The Green Mile," there's likely at least one project they know the talented actor from. Throughout his acting career, he has also earned a slew of awards, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

But after 2020, when Gary appeared in the Netflix show "13 Reasons Why" and the movies "I Still Believe" and "Joe Bell," he seemed to disappear from the entertainment industry. So, what exactly happened? Unfortunately, the main reason he stepped back from acting was that, in the late 2010s, his family members received two major health diagnoses. In summer 2018, his wife, Moira Sinise, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Then, only weeks later, the couple's 27-year-old son, McCanna "Mac" Anthony Sinise, was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called chordoma. While Gary initially continued acting for a time, it was his son's eight-month-long stay in a hospital in 2020 that led him to finally pause his career.

In an interview with People in 2025, Gary said, "That's when I stopped acting. I started putting everything I had into trying to find a miracle for Mac." Talking about his mindset during this time, he added, "A few times I felt like I couldn't do enough, or I didn't know what to do. Then you say a little prayer, get back up and go back into the fight." Mac underwent multiple spinal surgeries and had more treatments, but the cancer continued to decimate his health. Mac died on January 5, 2024.