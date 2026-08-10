Tabitha From Bewitched Grew Up To Be Stunning & Has A Family Of Her Own Today

While some former child stars hated fame and would rather distance themselves from the work they did as youngsters, that's not the case for Erin Murphy. In fact, she regularly references her time on "Bewitched," and even her Instagram handle, @erinmurphybewitched, nods to it. She's hinted at being interested in a reboot if there ever was one with a great script. Sadly, it seems a lot of the reboot ideas haven't been great, and while the star didn't trash them outright, Murphy still acknowledged in a 2026 interview with the "That's Classic!" podcast, "Most of them are awful." Still, the actor added that she'd heard there was a feature in the works and that she'd love to be involved in some way.

Unfortunately, as Murphy clarified, she wouldn't play Tabitha. Instead, "I told them to write something for me, so we'll see!" Other than "Bewitched," Murphy has featured in a few other productions over the years, making a brief appearance in "Lassie" and on reality shows like "TV Therapy" and even "RuPaul's Drag U." She also portrayed a fictionalized version of herself in "The Comeback Kids," and once again, we were struck by just how much she looked like Elizabeth Montgomery in it.

Outside of work, Murphy is a proud mom and grandma, and from time to time, she shares sweet Instagram posts about their holiday and vacation hangouts, and adorable messages in honor of their birthdays. Selfishly, we really hope there is a "Bewitched" reboot at some point (and one where she gets to be a grown-up Tabitha), but it also seems as though Murphy's real life is pretty enchanted as it is.