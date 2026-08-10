Tabitha From Bewitched Grew Up To Be Stunning & Has A Family Of Her Own Today
ABC fan favorite "Bewitched" wrapped over 50 years ago, but fans still fondly remember young Tabitha Stephens. Of course, these days, the actor who played her is all grown up with a family of her own. In fact, Erin Murphy is a mom of six and a grandmother (albeit a very glamorous one at that). Those who didn't keep up with Murphy after her days as Tabitha might not realize that she has continued to work in showbiz, though admittedly, there's a chance you wouldn't recognize her right away. After all, Murphy would have been just 8 years old when the show's final episode aired in 1972. Then again, the actor does bear a striking resemblance to her onscreen mom, Elizabeth Montgomery, as an adult. Talk about some seriously effective (and forward-thinking) casting!
Outside of looking alike — since little Tabitha from "Bewitched" is an absolute bombshell now — Murphy has also joked about having a ton in common with Montgomery as a mother, too. As she explained to ABC News in 2015, "A lot of people who knew Liz well and knew me told me how much I'm like her [...] I think it's because we spent 12 hours a day together growing up. I looked to her as a parent, and she would tell me what to do like a parent." There were even times the actor emulated Montgomery more than she did her own mother. Murphy didn't expand on whether that meant she, her children, and grandkids are wiggling their noses IRL, but we can dream, right?
Erin Murphy clearly loved her time on 'Bewitched'
While some former child stars hated fame and would rather distance themselves from the work they did as youngsters, that's not the case for Erin Murphy. In fact, she regularly references her time on "Bewitched," and even her Instagram handle, @erinmurphybewitched, nods to it. She's hinted at being interested in a reboot if there ever was one with a great script. Sadly, it seems a lot of the reboot ideas haven't been great, and while the star didn't trash them outright, Murphy still acknowledged in a 2026 interview with the "That's Classic!" podcast, "Most of them are awful." Still, the actor added that she'd heard there was a feature in the works and that she'd love to be involved in some way.
Unfortunately, as Murphy clarified, she wouldn't play Tabitha. Instead, "I told them to write something for me, so we'll see!" Other than "Bewitched," Murphy has featured in a few other productions over the years, making a brief appearance in "Lassie" and on reality shows like "TV Therapy" and even "RuPaul's Drag U." She also portrayed a fictionalized version of herself in "The Comeback Kids," and once again, we were struck by just how much she looked like Elizabeth Montgomery in it.
Outside of work, Murphy is a proud mom and grandma, and from time to time, she shares sweet Instagram posts about their holiday and vacation hangouts, and adorable messages in honor of their birthdays. Selfishly, we really hope there is a "Bewitched" reboot at some point (and one where she gets to be a grown-up Tabitha), but it also seems as though Murphy's real life is pretty enchanted as it is.