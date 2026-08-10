The Full Gorgeous Transformation Of Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin first caught attention in the sci-fi world thanks to roles in one-season wonder "Firefly," its big-screen offshoot "Serenity," and "Stargate SG-1." But she soon proved her talents extended beyond the genre with recurring roles in multiple prestige dramas, supporting parts in comic book blockbusters, and most recently, her very own police procedural.

But what else do we know about the in-demand Emmy-nominated star who at the age of 47 now appears to be busier than ever? How exactly did she evolve from a shy kid in Brazil to a confident leading lady in Hollywood, for example? And where did she feel that her promising career was about to come crashing down? Here's a look at Baccarin's full gorgeous transformation.