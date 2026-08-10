The Full Gorgeous Transformation Of Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin first caught attention in the sci-fi world thanks to roles in one-season wonder "Firefly," its big-screen offshoot "Serenity," and "Stargate SG-1." But she soon proved her talents extended beyond the genre with recurring roles in multiple prestige dramas, supporting parts in comic book blockbusters, and most recently, her very own police procedural.
But what else do we know about the in-demand Emmy-nominated star who at the age of 47 now appears to be busier than ever? How exactly did she evolve from a shy kid in Brazil to a confident leading lady in Hollywood, for example? And where did she feel that her promising career was about to come crashing down? Here's a look at Baccarin's full gorgeous transformation.
Baccarin was born into a theatrical family
Morena Baccarin might be the most famous member of her family. But she's not the only one to pursue a career in the business they call show. Her mother Vera Setta appeared in several Brazilian films during the 1970s, including "O Vampiro de Copacabana." Her father Fernando Baccarin worked as a TV news editor, and her uncle Ivan Setta, who sadly died in 2001, was renowned for playing the baddie in multiple films and TV shows. Further proving that the need to entertain is in her blood, her great uncle was also an acclaimed director.
She went to middle school with Claire Danes
In one of those weird twists of fate that Hollywood throws up from time to time, Morena Baccarin ended up becoming junior high school classmates with one of her future "Homeland" co-stars. Yes, while attending the Lab School for Collaborative Studies in New York, the actor became friends with none other than Claire Danes. In an interview with The Cut, the latter revealed that they both still reminisce about their early years together and, without naming names, another far more "scary" alum who also managed to forge a career in showbiz.
Baccarin was a shy kid
"I was a really shy kid," Morena Baccarin told the New York Post before explaining why she took the brave decision to apply to a Manhattan performing arts school, and with a reading from "Macbeth" and Portuguese monologue to boot. "I thought it would be good for me to come out of my shell." The tactic obviously worked. She remains grateful to her mother for giving her the impetus to pursue her acting career. "I gravitated towards that gypsy life of creating families everywhere you go. That's why I like a series so much, because you really do make a family."
She studied at Juilliard
Further proof of Morena Baccarin's newfound confidence came when she was accepted into one of America's most prestigious drama schools, Juilliard, aged just 17. But having spent the previous seven years living in New York, she wasn't always as excited about the experience as her peers. "I remember the younger crowd was really excited about being in the Big Apple and going to the convenience store and buying 40s and sitting in the park," she recalled to the New York Post. "I was like, 'That's so boring. Let's go to Smalls Jazz Club or a performance at Lincoln Center.'"
Baccarin initially struggled to get work
After graduating from Juilliard in 2000, Morena Baccarin was itching to get started as a professional actor. But as she later explained to Rose & Ivy, she found the parts she wanted difficult to come by. "It was a time when the industry was not hip to different ethnicities and that parts could be played by people of color," the star recalled before adding that she had little interest in playing the "fiery Latina" characters that her agent regularly tried to foist upon her. "I'm not against playing that role once or twice, but it wasn't my thing, my niche."
She understudied for Natalie Portman
In 2001, Morena Baccarin served as understudy for actress Natalie Portman in the New York Shakespeare Festival staging of Chekhov's "The Seagull." Instead of being excited by the experience, however, she was consumed by jealousy. "I think also being young and having just graduated Juilliard and having a chip on my shoulder, I was like, 'I should be doing this part," she told podcast "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum," referring to the character Nina Zarechnaya. Luckily, she managed to hide her envy from the leading lady. "I was very nice, of course, but inside I was dying."
Baccarin made her screen debut in Perfume
In 2001, Morena Baccarin landed her first ever screen role in "Perfume," an ensemble drama not to be confused with the same-named psychological thriller which arrived five years later. Although judging by the scathing critical response — it has an 11% Rotten Tomatoes rating — it's no doubt one she'd rather forget. The Brazilian-American played Monica, an assistant to Rita Wilson's Roberta Colaredo in a satire of the fashion industry that also co-starred the legendary Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Williams, and Jared Harris. It was a project that threw Baccarin into the deep end, too, as much of the picture was improvised!
She landed her first notable role in Serenity
Morena Baccarin's talents were first introduced to the wider world when she played Inara Serra, a high society "Companion" who brought a touch of class to the Serenity spaceship in Joss Whedon's "Firefly." Although the sci-fi show was canceled after just a single season — in fact, Fox decided against airing its final episodes — it's since become a massive cult hit. Celebrating its 10th anniversary at Comic-Con, Baccarin argued that "Firefly" was simply ahead of its time. "It wasn't about monsters and goblins and aliens — it was about people trying to make it in the new frontier," she told HuffPost.
Baccarin was briefly part of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang
Before making it to FX, the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" gang shot a pilot for approximately $200 titled "Charlie Has Cancer," and it featured Glenn Howerton's college girlfriend Morena Baccarin in a role she probably wouldn't take on now: a transgender woman. "My most memorable moment from that set was trying to figure out what I could put in my pants to make it look like I had a bulge," she later told TVLine. The same story was reshot slightly more professionally for the first season's fourth episode but with Brittany Daniel replacing the otherwise engaged Baccarin.
She broke bad in Stargate
Following guest spots on "The O.C.," "Justice," and "How I Met Your Mother," Morena Baccarin returned to science fiction as Adria in "Stargate SG-1." Instead of playing the hero, however, this time around she was the boo-hiss villain. And in an interview with The Sci-Fi World, the actor revealed that she was relishing the chance to embrace the darker side: "You have to put yourself in situations that are fantastical and that you normally wouldn't be in. So you have to use the imagination and there is usually a lot of room to play."
Baccarin continued to establish herself in the sci-fi world
Morena Baccarin then continued to establish herself as one of the science fiction genre's most dominant leading ladies. Firstly, she took top billing in "Sands of Oblivion," a Sci-Fi Channel movie about the resurfacing of a cursed prop from Cecil B. DeMille's "The Ten Commandments." And then, she played alien race leader Anna in ABC's reboot of the '80s classic "V," a role she assumed for two seasons. "I can't believe they've not remade it before," she told Den of Geek. "When I read the script I thought they'd done such a wonderful job of contemporizing it."
She made her off-Broadway debut
Having previously failed to make it to the stage while understudying for Natalie Portman, Morena Baccarin got the chance to tread the boards in 2009 with an off-Broadway production. The actor played Jennifer Ramirez, a morning newsreader appointed as the presenter of a "Big Brother"-style reality show that many presumed was loosely based on Julie Chen, in "Our House." The Theresa Rebeck production, which ran at New York City's Playwrights Horizon, sadly didn't endear many critics, with Variety dismissing it as a "trite, unrelentingly abrasive" watch which "confines itself to easy observations made countless times before."
Baccarin married and then divorced Austin Chick
Morena Baccarin had a Thanksgiving to remember in 2011 when she walked down the aisle with Austin Chick, a film director whose works include "XX/XY" and "August." Unfortunately, the union didn't last long. Just four years after tying the knot, Chick filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. Baccarin didn't exactly seem shocked by this development. In court papers, the "Fast Charlie" star acknowledged that the pair had previously discussed going their separate ways. After much toing and froing, the paperwork finally went through in 2016.
She was named by Esquire as one of the world's hottest women
In 2012, Esquire threw Morena Baccarin into a knockout competition which pitted what they deemed to be the sexiest women in the world against each other. The actor made it until at least the last 16, a feat which she seemed surprisingly proud of. "It feels pretty amazing, I must say," she told the publication. "I've faced some stiff competition. First of all, Jessica Pare is one of the hottest women I know. So I feel really lucky. I don't know what I did right." She then wondered whether baring her breasts, presumably in "Homeland," may have played a part.
Baccarin botched her first Marvel audition
Morena Baccarin could have graced the Marvel Universe much earlier had she not bombed in her audition for 2012's "The Avengers." The actor was hoping to land the part of Maria Hill, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent character depicted by Cobie Smulders. But as she explained (via Yahoo! Entertainment) on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused," she was left confused by the directions given. "Joss [Whedon] kept telling me she was like Sigourney Weaver in "Alien," that she had this kind of hard edge to her, and I was like 'I don't understand.' I couldn't see it on the page, I couldn't do it."
She became a mom
Morena Baccarin and Austin Chick's split came as a surprise to the public for the fact it happened just two years after they became parents. The Brazilian-American admitted that on discovering she was pregnant with son Julius in 2013, she was left fearing for her job on "Homeland." Luckily, she didn't have to worry. Not only did the producers digitally edit out Baccarin's baby bump, but they also did their utmost to take care of her on set, too. "Everybody was so sweet and so protective and constantly handed me bottles of water," she recalled to USA Today.
Baccarin bagged her first Emmy nod for Homeland
2013 proved to be quite the eventful year for Morena Baccarin. She also landed her first-ever nomination at the Emmys. Yes, thanks to her performance in "Homeland" as Jessica Brady, the Brazilian-American picked up a nod in the category of outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while the entire cast was also recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Sadly, Baccarin went home empty-handed on both occasions, losing to Anna Gunn in the former and her show "Breaking Bad" in the latter.
She had to fight a custody battle
Morena Baccarin's split from first husband Austin Chick wasn't exactly a clean one. The pair spent several years fighting for custody over their young son Julius before the case was finally resolved in 2018 with a 50/50 deal. The actor also agreed to pay $5,000 every month to her ex for the remainder of the year and then $3,500 every month until Julius reached adulthood. Chick retained their New York property while Baccarin kept their homes in Los Angeles and Brazil, while the latter also agreed to share the residuals she received for the likes of "Gotham" and "Deadpool."
Baccarin became an advocate for women's rights
Baccarin has also used her platform to advocate for refugees and reproductive rights. For the former, she's worked with the International Rescue Committee and participated in the project Flores Exhibits, which aims to inspire change in immigration policies. For the latter, she's advocated for campaigns such as Forward in conjunction with the Center for Reproductive Rights. When asked by Elle why she got involved, she responded, "For me, it's about education for young women to have the knowledge and power to decide what they want."
She dated and then wed her Gotham co-star
Morena Baccarin got more than she bargained for when she landed the part of Leslie Thompkins in Batman spinoff "Gotham." She ended up falling in love with Ben McKenzie, the man who played Detective James Gordon. After welcoming daughter Frances into the world, they tied the knot in 2017 on her 38th birthday and added to their family unit in 2022 with the birth of son Arthur. "We go seamlessly from one to the other because we met working, so that's always been what we do together," she told People.
Baccarin played Deadpool's fiancée
Having previously ventured into the worlds of "Gotham," "The Flash," and "Justice League Unlimited," Morena Baccarin added yet another superhero vehicle to her resume in 2016. Of course, the foul-mouthed, butt-baring "Deadpool" franchise was a whole different entity. The Brazilian-American initially appeared excited about playing wife Vanessa Carlyle, particularly for how she could hold her own against Ryan Reynolds' wise-cracking hero. Baccarin was less enthusiastic, however, by the time she was reprising the role for a second time in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine," telling podcast "Inside of You" that she was left disappointed at how her character had been sidelined.
She went back to her Brazilian roots
In 2019, Morena Baccarin returned to her Brazilian roots for "Sessão de Terapia." The star played Sofia, a supervising psychologist, in the fourth season of the soap opera. And she had to speak everyday Portuguese for the first time in decades, too. Baccarin admitted to home network Globo Play that she's often struggled to deal with her dual national identities: "When I'm in Brazil ... I sometimes feel more gringa than Brazilian. Then, it passes. But, then, when I'm there [USA], I also don't feel like a gringa. I don't feel American. I feel Brazilian there."
Baccarin fronted Sheriff Country
Following a couple of appearances in "Fire Country" as Edgewater County sheriff Mickey Fox, Morena Baccarin was given the opportunity to flesh out the character with her very own spinoff. "Sheriff Country" proved to be an instant hit with audiences, becoming the fourth most-watched CBS show of the 2025-26 season and the 17th overall. "They literally made me fall in love with this character," Baccarin told TV Insider about her meeting with the procedural's executive producers. "In the first five minutes of the conversation, they pitched such a complicated, interesting, vulnerable, hard-ass woman that you just don't see out there."
She returned to Greenland
In 2020, Morena Baccarin played Gerard Butler's wife in one of the Scottish action hero's better gung-ho films, "Greenland." Despite the challenging nature of the shoot — it was a disaster movie about the threat of an Earth-destroying comet, after all — she agreed to return for its sequel, which finally hit cinemas six years later. "I really loved how strong Allison was, how she wasn't a damsel in distress, that she was fighting for her family and her survival and her kids," the actor told DailyBloid. Speaking to ScreenRant, Baccarin hinted that she'd be open to a third installment, too.