Behind Kelly Clarkson's Choice To Leave Daytime TV: 'She Knows It Was The Right Decision'
It's been nearly a year since Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, sadly passed away from melanoma at just 48 years old. The couple had been married for seven years before Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020. This horrific experience has completely changed Clarkson's life, including her reign on daytime television. In February 2026, the "American Idol" winner announced that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" would conclude in November 2026 after seven seasons.
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" showcased intimate celebrity interviews and introduced the world to "Kellyoke." The segment included Clarkson covering a popular song and, more often than not, making it shine brighter than the original. An insider revealed to Page Six that ending the show "wasn't an easy decision because she genuinely loved it, but it gave her the time and flexibility she needed to put her family first." It seems that leaving her daytime show behind was the best move to support her children after Clarkson's tragic familial loss. "Looking back, she knows it was the right decision," the insider added. "Being more present for her kids during such a difficult chapter has meant everything to her."
Moving forward after tragedy
Despite Kelly Clarkson ending her daytime television show, she's still making career moves while healing. In May, it was announced that Clarkson would be joining season 30 of "The Voice" as a coach. This return follows her recent stint on "The Voice: Battle of Champions," which aired early this year. Season 30 of the talent show will premiere in September. Along with this, Clarkson released her new song "I'd Be Lyin'" last month. The song, a fun, poppy tune featuring her iconic powerhouse vocals, was described as "fun as hell to make" by Clarkson on Sirius XM. She's also performing at her Las Vegas residency "Studio Sessions," with a summer extension through August 15.
Navigating life after loss certainly isn't an easy task, especially with Clarkson's busy schedule. An insider disclosed to Page Six that while battling through the pain, Clarkson is "excited to be making music again, she's having fun with the residency, and returning to 'The Voice' feels like the right fit because it allows her to keep doing what she loves while also being the kind of mom she wants to be." It seems that through it all, Clarkson's number one priority is her children.