Leaving At The Top: How Kelly Clarkson Beat The Daytime Curse That Broke Ellen

Despite the allegations of a toxic workplace at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," it continued for several years after the fact, and notably, the scandal didn't play a role in the singer's decision to stop hosting. On the contrary, in a post announcing the show's end Clarkson shared on Instagram, the "Miss Independent" hitmaker explained that she simply had to focus on her family's wellbeing in the wake of Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death a few months prior. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she penned in part. That certainly resonated with the "American Idol" winner's followers, with many applauding Clarkson for putting her loved ones first.

"My God, you're such a good human. It sounds like you are making the wisest choice for you and your children and that is beautiful," gushed one. "You're a good mom. Take care of those kiddos. They need you more than we do," wrote another, though they did joke that they would appreciate if she kept up the "Kellyoke" covers even if that meant recording them at home. Several fans chimed in that they hoped to see the singer's covers either on YouTube or even released as an album someday.

Evidently, Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres left their shows under vastly different circumstances. Sadly for the disgraced comedian, even if she did decide to revive hers, it's unlikely it'll ever be what it was before (and DeGeneres herself admitted she wasn't sure if the same setup would work). As for Clarkson, she signed off her Instagram announcement by hinting, "You never know where I might show up next." For her fans' sakes, we're hoping she takes their Kellyoke suggestions to heart.