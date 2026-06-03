Leaving At The Top: How Kelly Clarkson Beat The Daytime Curse That Broke Ellen
When Kelly Clarkson announced in early 2026 that she was stepping away from her eponymous daytime talk show, many fans were disappointed, but it was probably for the best in the long run. After all, amid all of the viewers concerned about who would take the torch and perform next-level covers each week, she also got a ton of love. Daytime talk shows present something of a double-edged sword for their hosts. On the one hand, being on television every single weekday offers an unparalleled way to connect with an audience and build rapport with your fans. On the other, there's always the risk of that very same audience losing interest, or goodwill.
That's something Ellen DeGeneres would no doubt attest to, with her own long-running show ultimately coming to an end after claims of a toxic workplace behind the scenes went viral in 2020. While a workplace investigation into "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was conducted, and the host herself publicly addressed the situation, Ellen's soured reputation never recovered. Kelly Clarkson faced serious accusations about her own talk show, which gave us Ellen flashbacks, but the common consensus is that she handled the situation considerably better.
The "American Idol" winner released a statement on Instagram affirming her commitment to a kind workplace and promising to implement leadership training, which she would also attend herself. She also implemented a physical reset by relocating the show to New York City. But, even in the initial reports of drama behind the scenes, those who spoke out made it clear Clarkson was never at fault. "Kelly is fantastic," one source told Entertainment Weekly. "She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative."
Fans appreciated Kelly Clarkson's reason for quitting her show
Despite the allegations of a toxic workplace at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," it continued for several years after the fact, and notably, the scandal didn't play a role in the singer's decision to stop hosting. On the contrary, in a post announcing the show's end Clarkson shared on Instagram, the "Miss Independent" hitmaker explained that she simply had to focus on her family's wellbeing in the wake of Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death a few months prior. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," she penned in part. That certainly resonated with the "American Idol" winner's followers, with many applauding Clarkson for putting her loved ones first.
"My God, you're such a good human. It sounds like you are making the wisest choice for you and your children and that is beautiful," gushed one. "You're a good mom. Take care of those kiddos. They need you more than we do," wrote another, though they did joke that they would appreciate if she kept up the "Kellyoke" covers even if that meant recording them at home. Several fans chimed in that they hoped to see the singer's covers either on YouTube or even released as an album someday.
Evidently, Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres left their shows under vastly different circumstances. Sadly for the disgraced comedian, even if she did decide to revive hers, it's unlikely it'll ever be what it was before (and DeGeneres herself admitted she wasn't sure if the same setup would work). As for Clarkson, she signed off her Instagram announcement by hinting, "You never know where I might show up next." For her fans' sakes, we're hoping she takes their Kellyoke suggestions to heart.