Justin Hartley's Relationship History Is Packed With A-Listers: The Gorgeous Women He's Dated
Justin Hartley has a lot of experience in the marriage department. "The Young and the Restless" alum has walked down the proverbial aisle three times, though his last vows are still going strong. Aside from the fact that his three stunning wives, past and present, are all actors, we don't know much about Hartley's love life. That's by design. The "This Is Us" star feels protective of his relationships. When it comes to his personal life, Hartley does the best he can to keep it away from external noise.
Hartley learned that valuable lesson from his stepfather. "He said to me a long, long time ago, 'You got to take care of your relationship and be very protective of who you surround yourself with and what relationships you surround yourself with,'" he said on the "I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario" podcast in May 2026. That goes beyond unwanted media and public attention. Hartley believes friends and acquaintances can often bring in unnecessary negativity. "There will be people in your life that you think are your friends, and they simply cannot handle your relationship," he added.
The actor has also accused the media of getting plenty wrong about his personal life, so he often urges people not to believe what they see out there. Hartley's grown-up daughter, Isabella, has been on the receiving end of her dad's advice for some time now. "I tell her ... 'You really can't just believe something because you read it," he said on "Bevelations on Radio Andy" in 2020. But he has been with some stunning A-listers, so preventing details from his love life from making the news has been hard.
Justin Hartley was married to Lindsay Korman from 2003 to 2012
Justin Hartley met Lindsay Korman in 2003, the same year they became engaged. By the time the "Passions" costars tied the knot in May 2004, Korman was already heavily pregnant. Korman and Hartley's daughter, Isabella, was born the following July. But it wasn't meant to go the distance. Hartley and his first wife divorced in 2012 but remained pretty quiet about the private affair. Besides citing the all-too-common irreconcilable differences in the divorce petition, the couple hasn't opened up about their marital struggles.
What we do know, however, is that Hartley and Korman's relationship remained on friendly terms after their split. They have since stayed true to their commitment to prioritize their daughter, doing the best they can to be good co-parenting partners. The key lies in maintaining a clear line of communication. "Communication and an understanding of where everyone's coming from and realizing that it's hard. As much as you try to put yourself in other people's shoes, you're never fully going to be able to do it, but you should just make the effort," Hartley told Us Weekly in 2019.
Korman showed the strength of their relationship when she leaped to her ex's defense in the aftermath of his much messier second divorce (more on this later). "Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter," she wrote in part in an August 2020 Instagram message.
Justin Hartley was married to Chrishell Stause for two years
Justin Hartley met Chrishell Stause in 2013, about a year after his split from Lindsay Korman. He fell for her right away, just sensing she would become his wife. "I drove her home and called the next day. We haven't been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, 'Oh boy, here we go,'" he told People in 2017. The "Days of Our Lives" alum also felt it. "The next day I texted my friend: 'I found him,'" she recalled.
But Hartley didn't plunge into marriage like he did the first time. Instead, they waited four years before tying the knot in October 2017. Unfortunately, the result was the same. In November 2019, Hartley filed for divorce from Stause, though the process was nothing like his split from Korman. The "Selling Sunset" star publicly accused her ex of blindsiding her, contending he texted her about filing papers just 45 minutes before it hit the news. "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f***ing want answers," she said on the show (via Fox News).
A few days after the filing, TMZ sources also raised questions about Hartley's motivations for citing a July 2019 date of separation, arguing that the couple had been together up until he filed for divorce. Stause reportedly believed he altered the date to keep from having to include a big financial boost relating to "This Is Us" in the divorce settlement. Hartley and his costars had secured a big pay raise ahead of Season 3 — but that was the previous year, so it's unclear what happened there.
Justin Hartley has been married to Sofia Pernas since 2021
Even though Justin Hartley met Sofia Pernas on the set of "The Young and the Restless" in 2015, they didn't really connect until years later. "She was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn't available," he told Haute Living in 2021, the year he tied the knot for a third time. Hartley was first linked to his former costar in May 2020, six months after he filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause.
Despite the side-eyes that this generated, Hartley has maintained that the circumstances around the beginning of his relationship with Pernas were perfect. "I'm very lucky to not only have found 'the one,' but I found her when she was available and the timing was right," he told Haute Living. Having done this marriage thing twice before, Hartley has learned valuable lessons. This time, he wants to protect what he has with his wife above all else, understanding that not everyone finds that soulmate-type of relationship. "When you do have it, man, you got to just hold on to it. It's so special and fragile, in some ways, and rare," he said in the "I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario" interview.
This time, Hartley is also taking a more relaxed approach to marriage. In the Haute Living interview, he highlighted how seamless his relationship with Pernas is. "It's incredible when you're not forcing things. It doesn't have to be that hard," he said.