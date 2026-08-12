Justin Hartley's Relationship History Is Packed With A-Listers: The Gorgeous Women He's Dated

Justin Hartley has a lot of experience in the marriage department. "The Young and the Restless" alum has walked down the proverbial aisle three times, though his last vows are still going strong. Aside from the fact that his three stunning wives, past and present, are all actors, we don't know much about Hartley's love life. That's by design. The "This Is Us" star feels protective of his relationships. When it comes to his personal life, Hartley does the best he can to keep it away from external noise.

Hartley learned that valuable lesson from his stepfather. "He said to me a long, long time ago, 'You got to take care of your relationship and be very protective of who you surround yourself with and what relationships you surround yourself with,'" he said on the "I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario" podcast in May 2026. That goes beyond unwanted media and public attention. Hartley believes friends and acquaintances can often bring in unnecessary negativity. "There will be people in your life that you think are your friends, and they simply cannot handle your relationship," he added.

The actor has also accused the media of getting plenty wrong about his personal life, so he often urges people not to believe what they see out there. Hartley's grown-up daughter, Isabella, has been on the receiving end of her dad's advice for some time now. "I tell her ... 'You really can't just believe something because you read it," he said on "Bevelations on Radio Andy" in 2020. But he has been with some stunning A-listers, so preventing details from his love life from making the news has been hard.