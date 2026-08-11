Why Eva From Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Looks So Familiar

The hit Netflix adaptation of "Little House on the Prairie" is already getting ready for a second season, adding a few new faces to the already extensive cast. One of these new cast members is none other than Rachelle Lefevre. She will be playing Eva Beadle, the beloved schoolteacher of Laura and Mary Ingalls, in the show. She was portrayed by Charlotte Stewart in the 1970s TV adaptation. While not much is known yet about Lefevre's version of the character, TV fans probably recognize the actor's face, even if they can't exactly recall where they know her from.

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In Lefevre's case, there's arguably one role that most people tuning into "Little House on the Prairie" have probably seen her in, and that's the vampire Victoria in the hit supernatural romance "Twilight" and its sequel, "New Moon." The role was recast for the third film, but by that point, Lefevre had already made her mark on the franchise with her cold portrayal of the bloodthirsty villain. Even after so many years since the first film came out, fans still remember her for the role she shared with Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in "Eclipse."

While "Twilight" has ruined the careers of some actors, Lefevre has had plenty of notable roles since then. Over the years, she has kept quite busy with various projects, starring in a few notable TV series. This includes "A Gifted Man," "Mary Kills People," "Off the Map," "Proven Innocent," and "The Sounds." However, what is probably Lefevre's most recognizable role outside of "Twilight" is Julia Shumway in "Under the Dome." The sci-fi drama was a popular show based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, and Lefevre starred in every episode of its three seasons.