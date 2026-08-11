Why Eva From Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Looks So Familiar
The hit Netflix adaptation of "Little House on the Prairie" is already getting ready for a second season, adding a few new faces to the already extensive cast. One of these new cast members is none other than Rachelle Lefevre. She will be playing Eva Beadle, the beloved schoolteacher of Laura and Mary Ingalls, in the show. She was portrayed by Charlotte Stewart in the 1970s TV adaptation. While not much is known yet about Lefevre's version of the character, TV fans probably recognize the actor's face, even if they can't exactly recall where they know her from.
In Lefevre's case, there's arguably one role that most people tuning into "Little House on the Prairie" have probably seen her in, and that's the vampire Victoria in the hit supernatural romance "Twilight" and its sequel, "New Moon." The role was recast for the third film, but by that point, Lefevre had already made her mark on the franchise with her cold portrayal of the bloodthirsty villain. Even after so many years since the first film came out, fans still remember her for the role she shared with Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in "Eclipse."
While "Twilight" has ruined the careers of some actors, Lefevre has had plenty of notable roles since then. Over the years, she has kept quite busy with various projects, starring in a few notable TV series. This includes "A Gifted Man," "Mary Kills People," "Off the Map," "Proven Innocent," and "The Sounds." However, what is probably Lefevre's most recognizable role outside of "Twilight" is Julia Shumway in "Under the Dome." The sci-fi drama was a popular show based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, and Lefevre starred in every episode of its three seasons.
Rachelle Lefevre joins an already huge cast in the popular Netflix adaptation
Rachelle Lefevre is only one of the latest additions to the already huge cast of Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" adaptation. The first season premiered in early July 2026, starring Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, with other cast members including Luke Bracey as Charles, the knockout Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline (or "Ma"), Skywalker Hughes as Mary, Jocko Sims as Dr. Tann, Warren Christie as Mr. Edwards, and many more.
The show was renewed for Season 2 before the first season even came out, with Lefevre revealing her big casting news in the month before. She shared a post about the big news on Instagram, writing, "I cannot express how over-the-moon I am about this opportunity. Eva Beadle was a beloved character, and I can only hope to do her justice and inspire Laura & Mary to see a wider world." Alongside Lefevre, the announcement also noted the casting of Charlotte Sullivan as Margaret Oleson. Both fans and friends congratulated Lefevre in the comments at the time, including many former "Twilight" costars. Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper, wrote, "You're so perfect for this! Congrats!"
All of Netflix's big moves to get Season 2 ready even before the show was revealed to the world turned out to be the right calculation. The new "Little House on the Prairie" series has been a huge hit, even if some older fans weren't super impressed by it. Along with great responses from critics, the show pulled in over six million views within just the first four days. With any luck, Lefevre's turn in Season 2 will receive the same enthusiasm from fans when the show returns with new episodes.