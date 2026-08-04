Ma From Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Is Such A Knockout In Real Life

The Netflix reboot of "Little House on the Prairie" has given beloved characters new faces. Lots of them belong to relatively unknown actors, so fans haven't had many chances to see them in anything other than their 19th-century attire. Crosby Fitzgerald, who portrays Caroline "Ma" Ingalls, is one of them. While definitely good-looking on the show (as seen above), Fitzgerald had to dress way down to properly play the matriarch of a hard-working, yet poor homesteading family living under harsh conditions a century and a half ago.

While side-by-side pics of the OG "Little House on the Prairie" cast members show how much they have changed since the show ended in 1983, pictures also prove that the current characters look pretty different on and off the screen. As the picture from February below shows, in real life Fitzgerald is a knockout with vibrant red hair and deep-blue eyes. She also boasts high cheekbones and a strong jawline that gives that balance the softness of her eyes and fair skin.

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And while Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" isn't landing with some old school fans, others are loving what the new actors are bringing to the plate. "I grew up watching the original 'Little House on the Prairie,' read all of the books, and this series is absolutely incredible. I am so excited for the future series!! You play Ma so well!!! It's so amazing to see 'Little House be brought back again,'" a fan raved under one of Fitzgerald's Instagram posts from July. And Fitzgerald is also excited to continue to tap into Ma's energy.