How Kelly Clarkson Spent The One-Year Anniversary Of Her Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death

It's been one year since Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away at the young age of 48 after a long battle with melanoma. At the time of his death, their divorce had been finalized for just over three years, with Clarkson having primary custody of their two children. You wouldn't know any of this, though, if you were in the audience for Clarkson's concert on August 7, 2026, the first anniversary of Blackstock's death. The "Stronger" singer took to the stage at her Las Vegas residency, a series known as Studio Sessions. The pop star didn't make a public statement, nor did she make a commemorative social media post.

Before their divorce announcement in 2020, the couple had been married for about seven years. That means their entire divorce process lasted almost as long as their marriage, and with Blackstock's death, Clarkson's life post-divorce hasn't been much easier. Looking back at the difficult year that Clarkson and her family endured, a source revealed to Page Six, "She still has moments that are incredibly hard, but she's in a much better place than she was during the divorce years."

While no specific reason for Clarkson's messy divorce has been confirmed, her divorce filings cited irreconcilable differences among the tragic issues plaguing their marriage. When she was awarded primary custody of the children, court documents revealed that the two were having "a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them" (via People). That was likely related to their legal issues, with Clarkson suing Blackstock over mismanagement, which may partly explain her silence on this sad anniversary.