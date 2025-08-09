Tragic Details About Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock's 'Awful' Marriage

Kelly Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock was far from the fairytale she imagined when they took the plunge and tied the knot in 2013. What began as a promising union eventually turned rocky in ways that proved too great for them to overcome as a couple. And while their split was acrimonious, Clarkson held her head high for the sake of the couple's children. Sadly, on August 7, 2025 less than a day after Clarkson announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to focus on her kids amid Blackstock's illness, it was confirmed that her ex-husband had died at the age of 48 after privately battling cancer.

From the moment their paths intertwined, Clarkson felt an invisible string pulling her towards her late ex-husband. "This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, 'I'm gonna end up with him.' I know it," the singer told People in 2013. Even though timing wasn't on her side (Blackstock was still married to his first wife Melissa Ashworth when they met), Clarkson couldn't ignore what she was feeling. "He walked by, I was ready to take it all off," she said. "I just felt something." The two married in October 2013, just over a year after they reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl and officially started dating. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed two children: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander.

However, as the years went on, cracks began to show. In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years as husband and wife, citing irreconcilable differences as her reason. A source close to the situation opened up to Us Weekly about Clarkson's final decision to end her marriage: "She felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle," they claimed. "She had tremendous resentment toward him." By the end, the relationship had become "really, really awful" that she had no choice but to face the truth. "Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon."