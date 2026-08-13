Luke Bracey Can't Escape The Rumors About His Love Life After Little House On The Prairie Fame
Luke Bracey has fans wondering about his relationship status thanks to being a key part of the cast of Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" reboot. The Aussie actor plays the ruggedly handsome Charles "Pa" Ingalls but Bracey isn't exactly an open book when it comes to his personal life. As of this writing, he doesn't appear to be dating anyone, at least not publicly, though the hunky star has been romantically linked to several famous women, from Dianna Agron to Eiza González. Just don't expect Bracey to spill the tea any time soon.
"Personally for me, I love my job. I stay out of the Hollywood scene and that's the only way I stay sane and normal through all of this," Bracey, who was also part of the "Elvis" cast, reasoned to Woman's Day, in 2020, about his approach to fame. "I don't really engage in it or think about it. I just concentrate on my work and enjoy myself. I'm on the outside of the Hollywood bubble by choice." For years, he's avoided speaking about his love life publicly. But a 2023 promotional video, featuring Bracey and his "One True Loves" co-stars Philipa Soo and Simu Liu, gave fans some insight into his dating preferences.
As it turns out, the "Home and Away" alum is into PDA and silly pet names. "I think it's really sweet. I like it," Bracey confessed (via YouTube). He also touched on the specific traits he looks for in a partner, confirming that he appreciates someone who's neat and tidy. "I like to be clean [...] I need someone who's, like, willing to have a clean space. Cleaning is really, really hot," he shared. But that's the most we've gleaned thus far.
Luke Bracey's romantic relationships tend to be short-lived
Luke Bracey and "Glee" star Dianna Agron sparked dating rumors in 2015 when they were spotted holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles. To date, though, neither party has set the record straight about their relationship either way. The Aussie actor was subsequently linked to Swedish singer Elliphant (real name Ellinor Olovsdotter), who was his date to the red carpet premiere of "Point Break" that very same year. But likewise, not much is known about their relationship, save for that one outing and several Instagram posts from Elliphant, which she has notably since deleted.
In 2018, Bracy reportedly started dating fellow Aussie actor Olympia Valance, who set tongues wagging when she posted a snap of him shirtless, with the caption, '"What's not to love?" (via the Daily Mail). After they were spotted getting cozy at the Australian Open, Valance finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with Who magazine, gushing, "He's very supportive. I'm very happy," while also describing Bracey as one of her "biggest fans." However, they ended up going their separate ways in 2019. The "Little House on the Prairie" star's most recent, and arguably most notable, relationship was with Eiza González, despite the two actors also only being together for a short while.
They were initially photographed together in September 2019, at the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week (seen above), and were subsequently spotted attending the U.S. Open in matching couple's outfits. However, it wasn't until photos surfaced of the celebrity couple kissing that they were officially confirmed to be dating. But sadly, the romance proved to be short-lived, with Bracey and González ultimately calling it quits shortly after their last public sighting together in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2019.