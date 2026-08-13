Luke Bracey Can't Escape The Rumors About His Love Life After Little House On The Prairie Fame

Luke Bracey has fans wondering about his relationship status thanks to being a key part of the cast of Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" reboot. The Aussie actor plays the ruggedly handsome Charles "Pa" Ingalls but Bracey isn't exactly an open book when it comes to his personal life. As of this writing, he doesn't appear to be dating anyone, at least not publicly, though the hunky star has been romantically linked to several famous women, from Dianna Agron to Eiza González. Just don't expect Bracey to spill the tea any time soon.

"Personally for me, I love my job. I stay out of the Hollywood scene and that's the only way I stay sane and normal through all of this," Bracey, who was also part of the "Elvis" cast, reasoned to Woman's Day, in 2020, about his approach to fame. "I don't really engage in it or think about it. I just concentrate on my work and enjoy myself. I'm on the outside of the Hollywood bubble by choice." For years, he's avoided speaking about his love life publicly. But a 2023 promotional video, featuring Bracey and his "One True Loves" co-stars Philipa Soo and Simu Liu, gave fans some insight into his dating preferences.

As it turns out, the "Home and Away" alum is into PDA and silly pet names. "I think it's really sweet. I like it," Bracey confessed (via YouTube). He also touched on the specific traits he looks for in a partner, confirming that he appreciates someone who's neat and tidy. "I like to be clean [...] I need someone who's, like, willing to have a clean space. Cleaning is really, really hot," he shared. But that's the most we've gleaned thus far.