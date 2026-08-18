It Wasn't Just Hollywood Envy: Inside The Fallout Between John Cusack & Jeremy Piven

Maintaining a childhood friendship into and past Hollywood success is a rare feat, but John Cusack and Jeremy Piven managed to do exactly that — until they didn't. Having met when they were around 8 at the Illinois theater company run by Piven's parents, they grew up together to become actors in their own right. It worked out perfectly until Piven landed his career-defining role as Ari Gold on HBO's "Entourage." Amid the show's success, Piven and Cusack had a public falling out that permanently impacted their friendship.

While easy to blame it on jealousy when Cusack's own Hollywood career was waning, Piven's history of playing second fiddle — many times to Cusack — may also have played a role. Things came to a head when Piven accused Cusack of having a hard time accepting his "Entourage" fame. "It just says so much about a person if he has space for other people's success," he told Best Life in 2007. In one of Cusack's many controversial moments, he delivered a dry reply to his friend's grievances. "I am very happy for Jeremy. I wish him the best and I always have," he told People. It was definitely the breaking point, but the situation had likely been brewing for years.

Up until that point, Piven had largely played the role of friend to main characters. Piven had previously demonstrated frustration over this. "I just thought I don't know if I can play this guy again," he told the Chicago Tribune in 2001. When Piven finally had his break, he had a lot of emotions pent up that likely aggravated how he perceived Cusack's response to his success.