Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham Shatter Split Rumors, Spotted In Chicago Together

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham aren't married, despite being together since 1986, and generally prefer to keep their relationship private as much as possible. In 2018, the legendary media mogul joined Gwyneth Paltrow on "The Goop Podcast" and explained why Winfrey rarely goes out with Graham in public. As she reasoned, "I stopped making as many public appearances with Stedman because I realized that every time there's a new photograph, there's a new story [...] It's an invitation." Then, referring to the press, "I picture them, they got the pictures on the wall. 'What do we have this week? What expression do we have? What can we create out of that?'"

It's worked out well for them thus far. Graham likely appreciates the low-key nature of their relationship too, given that he isn't a public figure like Winfrey. But that doesn't mean he's absent from her life; on the contrary, Stedman has always been hugely supportive of the TV icon, albeit typically behind the scenes. "The thing about our relationship is, I want the best for her. [...] I'm dedicated to her happiness," Graham clarified on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019. "I want her to be the best she could possibly be. And she's done a pretty good job of doing that."

Perhaps that's why their love has lasted this long even without a piece of paper legally binding the couple together. "Relationships that have lasted decades, especially in the public eye, often have one thing in common; the couple never lets their relationship become the content," Amy Prenner, founder of The Prenner Group, exclusively told Nicki Swift, adding, "[For] Oprah, keeping Stedman out of the spotlight isn't a strategy, it's simply a value she's always held."