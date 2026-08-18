The Leading Ladies Of Home Improvement Have Faced Their Share Of Marital Heartbreak

"Home Improvement" stars Debbe Dunning and Patricia Richardson were a major part of many people's lives in the '90s, and even today they continue to bring a ton of joy to the show's fans. Sadly, their personal lives haven't always been as rosy, and both the beloved TV mom and Tim Taylor's "Tool Time" girl have faced some serious heartbreak over the years. Dunning played Heidi Keppert, Tim Taylor's (Tim Allen — yes, that's a ton of Tims) co-star and assistant on his TV show, "Tool Time." "Home Improvement" fans may recall that in one 1998 episode, it was revealed that Heidi's husband Scott Keppert was having an affair.

The characters managed to work it out (and unlike the Ross and Rachel debate, it was established that the Kepperts actually were on a break at the time of the dalliance), and in real life, Dunning's love life seemed pretty happy at the time, too. She'd wed volleyball player Steve Timmons the year prior, and the couple remained together for the following two decades. During their lengthy relationship, Dunning and Timmons also welcomed three children. Sadly, though, the marriage ended in 2018. Dunning has not shared the reason for the divorce, but the actor has acknowledged some of the downsides of being single.

In a 2024 appearance on the "Still Here Hollywood Podcast," she quipped of tackling her own home improvement projects, "I wish I had a man in my house to do it for me, I just don't, so yeah, I've had to do that." Luckily, the "Home Improvement" alum managed to figure it out all the same, with Dunning sharing how she wished she'd filmed some of her DIY to show the world how simple it really is. Heidi would surely be proud.