Reba McEntire Hasn't Even Printed Her Wedding Invitations To Rex Linn Yet
Reba McEntire and longtime partner Rex Linn appear to be dragging their feet on saying their "I dos." After being engaged for almost two years, people have wondered when McEntire will marry Linn, and apparently it will be a ways out until they tied the knot. The "Does He Love You" singer was asked about her pending nuptials, and she surprisingly revealed the couple had not done much wedding planning, as they had yet to even pick a date. "We're just waiting until we have an open spot to have the wedding," she told E! News on August 10. It appeared that McEntire and the "CSI: Miami" alum had perhaps not finalized their guest list. "Get it planned. Print those invitations," she added.
They may not be rushing to the altar, but the couple seems to be in a good place. Linn plays McEntire's love interest on the show "Happy's Place," which means very little time apart, but they prefer it that way. "We love each other, but we like each other. We have fun," the country star added.
All the surface-level gushing aside, there have been other red flags about their wedding besides the protracted engagement. There was a rich history between the two, as McEntire and Linn met decades before they started dating in 2020, and they announced their engagement in September 2025. After breaking the engagement news, however, they later revealed that Linn had popped the question back in December 2024. Following the proposal, it looked as if neither McEntire nor Linn were in a hurry to get married. "We're just enjoying our engagement right now. And I'm having a blast enjoying the engagement," Linn told Extra in April. In fact, marriage was low on his priority list.
Rex Linn puts his career first
As mentioned, both Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have major roles on "Happy's Place," and that has apparently contributed to their nuptials being postponed. "We're still waiting on a third season pickup from 'Happy's Place,'" McEntire told E! News in February when asked about the couple's wedding plans. One of the weird things about McEntire and Linn's relationship is they have no qualms about prioritizing their professional lives over their personal ones. "He says, 'Work comes first,'" the "Fancy" singer added.
A few months later, McEntire had the same refrain when discussing why she and Linn were taking so long to get married. She put the blame on her fiance's career. "[The date is] kind of being pushed every time Rex gets a job," McEntire told Extra in May while on the red carpet with her fiance. Even though they had been in a relationship for six years and engaged for almost two, it could still be quite a wait before they take the plunge. "Heck, we might be engaged 30 years before we get married, but we're okay with that, too," the country artist playfully added.
The couple may appear to be stalling their wedding, but they have started outlining how they want their big day to look. Both McEntire and Linn want the ceremony to be infused with country-living flair. "We've got a great ranch in Tennessee. We're going to have all of our animals there," the "Cliffhanger" actor told Extra at an event in April. There may have been a consensus on the theme, but the pair had yet to make basic wedding-planning decisions. "I don't think it'll be too big. We might have a small wedding, and then possibly have a big party," Linn added.