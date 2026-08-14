Reba McEntire Hasn't Even Printed Her Wedding Invitations To Rex Linn Yet

Reba McEntire and longtime partner Rex Linn appear to be dragging their feet on saying their "I dos." After being engaged for almost two years, people have wondered when McEntire will marry Linn, and apparently it will be a ways out until they tied the knot. The "Does He Love You" singer was asked about her pending nuptials, and she surprisingly revealed the couple had not done much wedding planning, as they had yet to even pick a date. "We're just waiting until we have an open spot to have the wedding," she told E! News on August 10. It appeared that McEntire and the "CSI: Miami" alum had perhaps not finalized their guest list. "Get it planned. Print those invitations," she added.

They may not be rushing to the altar, but the couple seems to be in a good place. Linn plays McEntire's love interest on the show "Happy's Place," which means very little time apart, but they prefer it that way. "We love each other, but we like each other. We have fun," the country star added.

All the surface-level gushing aside, there have been other red flags about their wedding besides the protracted engagement. There was a rich history between the two, as McEntire and Linn met decades before they started dating in 2020, and they announced their engagement in September 2025. After breaking the engagement news, however, they later revealed that Linn had popped the question back in December 2024. Following the proposal, it looked as if neither McEntire nor Linn were in a hurry to get married. "We're just enjoying our engagement right now. And I'm having a blast enjoying the engagement," Linn told Extra in April. In fact, marriage was low on his priority list.