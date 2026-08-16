Sam Elliott's Three-Word Diss About Yellowstone Hit Taylor Sheridan Right In The Gut

Sam Elliott has appeared in two Taylor Sheridan TV shows, but that doesn't mean he's a fan of all of 'em. In fact, Sheridan himself confessed that when they spoke about the possibility of Elliott joining "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," the celebrated actor made it painfully clear in just three little words that he didn't like the OG series. The prolific showrunner recounted the diss during a June 2026 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." Detailing how he finally convinced the Oscar nominee to join "1883," Sheridan shared how Elliott told him plainly, "I don't like that 'Yellowstone.' That's a cowboy soap opera." Oof. Luckily, he wasn't offended.

In fact, the "Wind River" director actually agreed. As Sheridan clarified, "I said, 'You're right. I'm not asking you to be on that [...] That's the punk rock me, throwing middle fingers at the industry [...] This is going to be the grown-up me.'" The actor-turned-director went on to share some more about the character he wanted Elliott to bring to life, and luckily, the "Tombstone" star felt very differently about him, acknowledging, "That's beautiful. I'd love to do that." The rest is history, with Elliott memorably playing Shea Brennan in the "Yellowstone" prequel.

Even so, while discussing "1883" with Esquire, in December 2021, the actor still made a point of distancing the two shows from each other. "I'm very adamant to dissect this from 'Yellowstone.' '1883' stands on its own. The only connection to 'Yellowstone,' in my estimation, is the fact that this is how John Dutton ended up in Montana on this journey. That's it," Elliott stated firmly. For what it's worth, Sheridan still isn't bothered. For one, he told Stern he found Elliott to be, "One of the most delightful human beings I've ever met." He also hired him again.