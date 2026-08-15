Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals Daughter Charlie, 5, Underwent Emergency Surgery

Mina Starsiak Hawk suffered a major fright on August 12, 2026, when she had to rush her 5-year-old daughter Charlie to the hospital after she experienced a complication related to a tonsillectomy, or surgery to remove the tonsils. In an August 14, 2026, message on her Instagram Stories, Starsiak Hawk gave a shoutout to the nurses who helped care for her girl. "Charlie had to go back into an emergency surgery for a bleed post tonsil removal two nights ago and we can not appreciate more how hard y'all work for everyone," she wrote.

To show her appreciation, the HGTV star offered a 50% discount to nurses on the programs taught by Mina's husband, Stephen Hawk, an online fitness and nutrition coach. The former "Good Bones" star didn't share much about Charlie's surgery or the complication. Bleeding post-op can be primary — occurring within a day of the procedure — or secondary — starting after five to 10 days after the procedure.

In her Stories, Mina included a video in which Stephen offered his inspiration for wanting to share his coaching material with nurses. In it, Charlie could be seen jumping on a couch behind her dad, showing that she's on the mend and doing great post-op. "Unfortunately, we recently did have to spend a little bit of time in a hospital for this little one here. She's fine now, obviously," he laughed. It looks like Charlie has been a trooper, but a medical emergency is always hard nonetheless.