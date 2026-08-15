Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals Daughter Charlie, 5, Underwent Emergency Surgery
Mina Starsiak Hawk suffered a major fright on August 12, 2026, when she had to rush her 5-year-old daughter Charlie to the hospital after she experienced a complication related to a tonsillectomy, or surgery to remove the tonsils. In an August 14, 2026, message on her Instagram Stories, Starsiak Hawk gave a shoutout to the nurses who helped care for her girl. "Charlie had to go back into an emergency surgery for a bleed post tonsil removal two nights ago and we can not appreciate more how hard y'all work for everyone," she wrote.
To show her appreciation, the HGTV star offered a 50% discount to nurses on the programs taught by Mina's husband, Stephen Hawk, an online fitness and nutrition coach. The former "Good Bones" star didn't share much about Charlie's surgery or the complication. Bleeding post-op can be primary — occurring within a day of the procedure — or secondary — starting after five to 10 days after the procedure.
In her Stories, Mina included a video in which Stephen offered his inspiration for wanting to share his coaching material with nurses. In it, Charlie could be seen jumping on a couch behind her dad, showing that she's on the mend and doing great post-op. "Unfortunately, we recently did have to spend a little bit of time in a hospital for this little one here. She's fine now, obviously," he laughed. It looks like Charlie has been a trooper, but a medical emergency is always hard nonetheless.
Mina Starsiak Hawk's daughter has undergone a previous medical procedure
The recent surgery that Mina Starsiak Hawk's daughter underwent may have been a scary medical experience, but it wasn't the first. When Charlie was an infant, she had to undergo a frenectomy, surgery to release a tongue and/or lip tie. Hawk shared the news in November 2020, when Charlie was 2 months old. In her Instagram Stories (per PopCulture), the mom of two shared that Charlie had her ties corrected via laser, as opposed to having them clipped. "[It will] be a rough few days," she wrote, while noting that Charlie "all smiles for the moment."
After Charlie's procedure, Hawk revealed that her son, Jack, also had a lip tie that had gone undetected. She felt compelled to check after learning that her daughter had it. In the Q&A, she answered that the biggest concern with ties in young children is speech-related. "If you have too large of a connection in the back your tongue can't lift which restricts being able to make certain sounds," she explained in her Instagram Stories (via PopCulture).
Besides speech concerns, lip and tongue ties can also cause issues with breastfeeding in the early months. While she never addressed the reasons, Hawk had previously expressed frustration at having been unable to breastfeed Jack. "Although I wanted to exclusively breastfeed directly, that's not in the cards for us. So, this is how we roll," she captioned a 2018 Instagram post that showed her pumping breast milk while feeding the baby a bottle.