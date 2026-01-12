What The Cameras Don't Show You About Your Favorite HGTV Stars

For the better part of a decade, Tarek El Moussa and his then-wife, Christina Haack, bought, renovated, and sold homes on the HGTV series, "Flip or Flop." The couple originally met at a real estate office, eventually marrying and starting their own business before finding their HGTV stardom. They landed their show in 2010 after El Moussa sent an audition tape of his and Christina's first house flip to the network. While the series ended up being a big success and changing their lives, the couple's marriage suffered along the way. The situation reached a breaking point in 2016, amid an alarming incident when an emotional, possibly suicidal Tarek reportedly hopped his back fence and made his way to a hiking trail with a handgun in tow.

Later that year, the couple announced their split. Following the dissolution of his marriage, El Moussa struggled to cope with his situation. "When my ex left me, man, I went to some soul-searching places," he told entrepreneur podcaster Jeff Fenster in 2024. "I actually lived in a halfway house ... I didn't trust myself to be alone. That's how bad I was. So, the reason I ended up there is because I didn't know where to go, and I needed 24-hour care. It was pretty bad because I had lost everything, [it] felt like overnight." El Moussa noted that he worked incredibly hard to regain a foothold in his life and is now in a better place. In 2025, he and Haack began competing with each other on "The Flip Off."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org