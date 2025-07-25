Chip & Joanna Gaines Shamelessly Flaunt Their Wealth At The Most Insulting Time
After separating from HGTV back in 2018, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have gone on to launch a brand so successful, Meghan Markle may have tried to copy it. However, just because the Gaineses have left HGTV in the dust, it doesn't mean they can't continue to throw shade. It appears that once again, Chip and Joanna have used a vacation to distance themselves from divorce rumors, but this time it came across as them rubbing their wealth in the faces of their fellow HGTV alums.
In a post on Instagram, Joanna shows off a series of photos of their family trip to Mexico — and it looks like one of their most lavish vacations yet. Joanna does yoga on the edge of their infinity pool that leads to the ocean, the kiddos relax with a game of cards, and there's immaculate food. All of it looks so luxurious, and it comes at a time when HGTV is pulling the plug on several beloved shows, placing many in precarious financial positions.
HGTV essentially gave the middle finger to "Married to Real Estate" by cancelling Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod's show while they themselves were on vacation. Next was tragedy for Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas when their show "Bargain Block" ended up on the chopping block. Ultimately, this tiny flex from Chip and Joanna is revealing a new truth for the couple — they are approaching wealthy and out-of-touch status.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' post-HGTV success might be going to their heads
With the successful launch of Magnolia, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have made their lives after HGTV a living fairy tale. With an umbrella that covers everything from restaurants to realty to reality television, Chip and Joanna's Magnolia has taken over Texas and beyond. On the heels of such success comes a dramatic change in lifestyle, and it might be why Chip and Joanna are losing favor with HGTV fans.
Not only are they rubbing their success in the noses of everyone still attached — and separated — from HGTV, but their newfound wealth is also creating a shift in the way Chip and Joanna are raising their kids. In an interview with People, Chip admitted that their youngest son, Crew, "is going to have a totally different upbringing" than his four older siblings. Joanna even admitted to a change in her perspective when it comes to having a family and running a wildly successful business. "We can breathe," she admitted before acknowledging that it feels like the "sky's the limit" when it comes to envisioning a bright future.
Though their success feels like a reward for incredibly hard work, it just might be rubbing most people the wrong way. It seems that as Magnolia grows, so too does the town of Waco's distaste for Chip and Joanna. So, perhaps it would be a good time for Chip and Joanna to tone down the elaborate vacation posts.