The Clear Sign Chip & Joanna Gaines' Reputation With HGTV Fans Has Soured

Chip and Joanna Gaines' new TV series has put a bad taste in some of their fans' mouths.

In 2013, fans of the Home and Garden Television Network were first introduced to the famous couple with the release of their hit series "Fixer Upper." Set in the city of Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna help homebuyers find and renovate their dream property in the cozy town. Upon the show's release, the Gaines' popularity skyrocketed, resulting in various TV spin-offs, brand deals and their own cable network, The Magnolia Network, in conjunction with Warner Bros. Discovery. "For us, there hasn't been a playbook, which I would say is why we have many sleepless nights," Joanna told Variety in November 2022 while reflecting on their success. Chip added: "We wanted to do these businesses, and television kind of oddly gave us the opportunity to do what was deep down in our hearts to begin with."

Despite the charismatic couple winning the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide, their upward trajectory hasn't been free from controversy. In May 2024, the Gaines' faced backlash from fans after they announced their new series, "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse." While the show appears to stick to the formula of Chip and Joanna's previous projects, the origin of how the couple landed the lakeside home has rubbed some longtime fans the wrong way.