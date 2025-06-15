The Clear Signs Chip & Joanna Gaines' Reputation In Waco Has Soured

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have long used their TV shows and businesses to highlight Waco, Texas, so it may come as a surprise to some that not everyone from the city counts themselves as fans. Sure enough, though, between complaints about gentrification in the city and even some shady claims about the couple's business dealings, some have downright soured on the HGTV alums.

Advertisement

First things first, Chip and Joanna's business dealings. A number of Reddit users claiming to be from Waco have used the platform to accuse the "Fixer Upper" stars of having a rep in the city for bad work and passing the buck, even prior to their first TV show. "With local vendors before the show you would call them to collect payment and would always get the, 'The check is in the mail' for weeks and months. Loads of unpaid bills around town before they got their show," wrote one user. "The homes they 'renovated' would always have major issues with them and they would never correct them and blame their subcontractors ... multiple housing violations and rude to anyone they had to deal with," they continued. Over on another Reddit forum, some pointed to Chip's shady side. "All I can say is that he's a shady 'business' man," they wrote, adding that they didn't know of any rumors of shadiness extending to Joanna.

Advertisement

Of course, it's not exactly a secret that Chip has been accused of dodgy deals in the past. On the contrary, he's previously been sued by ex-business partners and had to settle with the United States Environmental Protection Agency after he was accused of violating lead paint regulations. That said, in addition to the aforementioned settlement, Chip also had his initial case with his business partners dismissed, and ended up coming to a settlement with them after he countersued for defamation.