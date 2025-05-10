The Shady Side Of HGTV's Chip Gaines Everyone Ignores

In Chip Gaines, HGTV found an entertaining goofball who grew into one half of a home reno power couple — one whose influence became so great that they turned two old cottonseed silos into a popular tourist trap. However, some HGTV viewers aren't quite as enamored with Chip anymore, and their negative feelings about the "Fixer Upper" star may not only be aroused by how obnoxious he can sometimes be on his show but also by his shady behavior.

In Chip's defense, there probably would be no "Fixer Upper" without his shenanigans, some of which are silly and harmless. However, before the show was greenlit, he landed in hot water for making a huge financial decision without consulting his wife, Joanna Gaines, first. The couple was filming test footage for a potential reality show when they were basically warned that they were too boring. That changed when Chip purchased a ramshackle houseboat (without inspecting it in person first) and broke the news to a blindfolded Joanna as the cameras rolled. "He takes the blindfold off, and there's the semi-truck and this boat with all these holes in it. ... I'm just mad," Joanna recalled on "Today."

Joanna added that she and Chip were financially struggling at the time, which may help explain why Chip wound up in legal trouble over the almost $20,000 he agreed to pay for the leaky vessel. According to Radar, the boat's seller had to file two complaints because Chip wouldn't pay what he owed. The seller won his case, leaving Chip deeper in the hole; in addition to the boat's cost, he was ordered to fork over $20,000 in legal fees. "I did get done dirty," Chip insisted on "Today." Unfortunately, this wasn't the only time he angered Joanna or got dragged to court.