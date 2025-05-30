The Shadiest Rumors About Former HGTV Star Chip Gaines

As half of the power duo behind "Fixer Upper," Chip Gaines has built a small empire alongside wife Joanna Gaines. Their time in the spotlight since the former HGTV hit show premiered in 2013 has made him a household name. Their success has allowed Chip and Joanna to live a lavish life and to give their children the same. But fame also means he has had his life dissected by the public, for better or worse. The interest has given way to rumors that have painted him in a pretty bad light at times.

While some of the speculation doesn't tell the whole truth, they weren't pulled out of thin air either. For the most part, the rumors take the shady side of Chip and run with it. From former friends accusing him of betrayal to online speculation that he had a wife before Joanna, Chip knows a thing or two about public scrutiny gone too far. Chip has also had his character and morals questioned over topics he chose to remain quiet about, including concerns over where he stands on race and LGBTQ issues.

Some of the speculation has hit him harder than others, but he mostly chooses to hold his peace. Chip probably knows it comes with the territory. After all, he and Joanna have been blamed for a host of problems that have plagued their hometown of Waco, Texas, simply because they exist. With the level of attention he has received, becoming the subject of rumors is just part of life.

