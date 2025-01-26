The False Rumors Chip Gaines Had A Wife Before Joanna, Explained

Chip and Joanna Gaines may have traded their HGTV crowns for a new network kingdom, but they'll forever be the OG power couple of home renovation. Even now, their relationship is rock-solid — though fans might be surprised to learn their love story almost didn't happen. And no, it's not because Chip had a secret first wife.

Chip and Joanna not ending up together? Please. The couple has weathered their fair share of divorce rumors over the years, but they've made it abundantly clear that splitting up is off the table. "Throwing in the towel is not something that ever comes to mind," Chip told Access Hollywood. "I would say that happened pretty early in our relationship where we just thought that divorce, or leaving one another, is not really an option for us." The pair even shared with People that their secret to harmony lies in knowing when to back off during a spat. "Jo and I sincerely care more about one another than we do about one of us being right during a debate," Chip said. Relationship goals, anyone?

Still, with the many green flags in their relationship, it's wild to think that people once speculated that Chip had a wife before Joanna. But here's the thing: Joanna is the only Mrs. Gaines. That said, the rumor wasn't pulled out of thin air — Chip did pop the question to someone else before meeting Joanna. Luckily for fans (and home reno lovers everywhere), fate had other plans, leading him to the partnership of a lifetime.