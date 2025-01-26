The False Rumors Chip Gaines Had A Wife Before Joanna, Explained
Chip and Joanna Gaines may have traded their HGTV crowns for a new network kingdom, but they'll forever be the OG power couple of home renovation. Even now, their relationship is rock-solid — though fans might be surprised to learn their love story almost didn't happen. And no, it's not because Chip had a secret first wife.
Chip and Joanna not ending up together? Please. The couple has weathered their fair share of divorce rumors over the years, but they've made it abundantly clear that splitting up is off the table. "Throwing in the towel is not something that ever comes to mind," Chip told Access Hollywood. "I would say that happened pretty early in our relationship where we just thought that divorce, or leaving one another, is not really an option for us." The pair even shared with People that their secret to harmony lies in knowing when to back off during a spat. "Jo and I sincerely care more about one another than we do about one of us being right during a debate," Chip said. Relationship goals, anyone?
Still, with the many green flags in their relationship, it's wild to think that people once speculated that Chip had a wife before Joanna. But here's the thing: Joanna is the only Mrs. Gaines. That said, the rumor wasn't pulled out of thin air — Chip did pop the question to someone else before meeting Joanna. Luckily for fans (and home reno lovers everywhere), fate had other plans, leading him to the partnership of a lifetime.
Chip Gaines really did almost marry another woman before meeting Joanna
Turns out, Joanna Gaines wasn't the only one who could have ended up with someone else — Chip Gaines had a close call, too, and no, it wasn't with someone in Joanna's orbit. Long before Joanna was even a blip on his radar, Chip was in a serious relationship with a woman he refers to as "Amy." Back in his university days, Amy took a chance on him, even though, by his own admission, he was far from boyfriend of the year material.
"Amy put up with me despite my terrible approach to relationships," he told The Magnolia Journal (via Country Living). The two dated for a few years, with Chip focusing on his business while Amy finished school. After graduating, Amy moved to London for a short-term job, and things went south when Chip visited her. Without a clear plan for their future, the relationship fizzled. Still, Chip wasn't ready to give up — he was "hell-bent on making that young woman my wife." He even went as far as to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, but they politely declined. And despite his other efforts, it just wasn't meant to be.
But as we all know, the universe had a better plan for him: Joanna. According to her, she ended up with the best version of Chip, his rough edges smoothed out by experience. "Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark," she shared with People. "From day one, when we were dating, I realized he is not going to be put in a box. And so, while Amy may have been Chip's almost, Joanna was clearly his forever.