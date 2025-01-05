What People Say Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Really Like In Real Life

They say not to meet our heroes, and in the case of television stars, the risk is that they won't be the same in real life as they are on-screen. But former HGTV megastars and currently wildly wealthy Magnolia entrepreneurs Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines are apparently the same off-screen as they are on.

According to Fox News, Jill Barrett and her husband became longtime friends of the Gaineses after meeting the couple while attending Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Barrett said of the Magnolia Network stars, "I've known Chip and Joanna a long time and they're wonderful people. They're true blue, real deal, very, very authentic." And apparently the Gaineses' willingness to fix things was already evident during their college years, as evidenced by Chip writing a letter to the university in support of a small coffee shop that Barrett owned after a newly opened Starbucks became stiff competition. Barrett said of Chip, "He was always so supportive of me as an entrepreneur. Anything we did, they were there supporting us and so I really, really appreciated that about Chip and Joanna. They are so loyal and supportive of things going on in their city."

It apparently isn't just old college buddies who sing the Gaineses' praises. HGTV fan Maggie Winterfeldt was given a paid opportunity to travel to Waco and meet the couple in person. While it was a press event, Winterfeldt was also pleasantly surprised to find their personas the same in person as on TV. "True to HGTV form, Chip was full of silly jokes, Joanna was there to play the straight man keeping him in check, and neither seemed to take themselves too seriously," she wrote in a piece for Popsugar.