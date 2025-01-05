How Joanna Gaines Almost Ended Up With One Of Chip's Close Pals
Chip and Joanna Gaines has a nice ring to it, but what if the Magnolia power couple was instead known as "John" and Joanna? According to Joanna, that was almost the case. When she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she dropped the revelation that before Chip Gaines, she was angling for a date with someone called "Hot John."
Joanna told Fallon that "Hot John" was Chip's former roommate, and one day when he stopped in at her dad's tire shop where she worked, she worked up the nerve to go say something to him. Joanna recounted, "I got the courage to get up out of my office. I walk towards the waiting room, and John and I make eye contact. But I'm not really gifted at making conversation. So I looked at him, and I was like, 'Now what?'" And that is when fate intervened, with Joanna continuing, "So instead of going to the waiting room, I walk straight outside, like I was going to take a smoke break or something. As I'm walking outside, Chip is coming in to get Hot John, and he intersects."
Chip then took the reins and said, "Unlike her, I am incredible at eye contact. I always have a one-liner planned for any occasion where you might meet one of the most beautiful women on the planet. You must have that back-pocket line ready to rock." Joanna walked past "Hot John" and into Chip's life, though Chip gave us an idea of what Joanna's alternate-universe partner would have looked like, saying "John's tall, dark, and handsome. I was sort of shorter, redder, and frumpier ... But Joanna and I chatted for a few minutes, and before you knew it, the spark was in the air." No wonder Chip and Joanna's relationship is nothing but green flags.
The couple have kept the love alive for over 20 years
Chip and Joanna Gaines went from the tire shop to becoming household names and have held on to a marriage that has now lasted over 20 years. Over those many years, the Gaineses have had five kids: sons Drake, Duke, and Crew and daughters Ella and Emmie. The siblings, who have all grown up in their parents' spotlight, are known to live lavish lifestyles and were partly the reason why the Gaineses left HGTV, with Chip telling People, "They would ask, 'Mom and Dad, do you guys have to film again today? When is this going to be over?'"
So what's the secret to keeping a fated romance alive for 20 years? Well, it could be forgoing sleep to hang out together. The Gaineses find some time for just the two of them amidst their busy schedule by waking up before the sun comes up, with Joanna telling People, "Chip will wake up at 2 a.m. and say to me, 'Hey, you want to get up?' I'm like, 'Okay.' So he'll make coffee, and we'll just sit on the couch and hang out in the living room like old people, just because we have time. It's fun in the wee hours." Let's just hope that she stays off her phone in those wee hours, because we're worried that Joanna can be a bit of a workaholic.
As for what the future holds, Joanna reminisced on Today, saying, "But right now, these moments are the best moments of your life. And remember these moments — they will one day be healing for you when you're older." Wisely said. Of all the moments we will remember about the Gaineses, "Hot John" will be at the top of our list.