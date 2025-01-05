How Joanna Gaines Almost Ended Up With One Of Chip's Close Pals

Chip and Joanna Gaines has a nice ring to it, but what if the Magnolia power couple was instead known as "John" and Joanna? According to Joanna, that was almost the case. When she stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she dropped the revelation that before Chip Gaines, she was angling for a date with someone called "Hot John."

Joanna told Fallon that "Hot John" was Chip's former roommate, and one day when he stopped in at her dad's tire shop where she worked, she worked up the nerve to go say something to him. Joanna recounted, "I got the courage to get up out of my office. I walk towards the waiting room, and John and I make eye contact. But I'm not really gifted at making conversation. So I looked at him, and I was like, 'Now what?'" And that is when fate intervened, with Joanna continuing, "So instead of going to the waiting room, I walk straight outside, like I was going to take a smoke break or something. As I'm walking outside, Chip is coming in to get Hot John, and he intersects."

Chip then took the reins and said, "Unlike her, I am incredible at eye contact. I always have a one-liner planned for any occasion where you might meet one of the most beautiful women on the planet. You must have that back-pocket line ready to rock." Joanna walked past "Hot John" and into Chip's life, though Chip gave us an idea of what Joanna's alternate-universe partner would have looked like, saying "John's tall, dark, and handsome. I was sort of shorter, redder, and frumpier ... But Joanna and I chatted for a few minutes, and before you knew it, the spark was in the air." No wonder Chip and Joanna's relationship is nothing but green flags.