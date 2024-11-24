HGTV's Property Brothers' Original Show Title Was Wildly Different

HGTV's hit show "Property Brothers," featuring twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, is one of the most popular home renovation and design programs on the network. Since premiering in 2011, the series has launched the Scott brothers into the television stratosphere and sparked an ever-growing franchise that includes spin-off shows such as "Celebrity IOU" and "Brother vs. Brother," among others. However, few know that "Property Brothers" almost had a very different (and very bad) title. As a matter of fact, there were several other titles the Scott brothers tried on for size before settling on the iconic "Property Brothers" moniker. And who knows? Perhaps the list of HGTV fans who can't stand the Property Brothers would be longer if they had chosen differently.

Initially, producers and the brothers brainstormed options that included "Bungalow Brothers," "Builder Brothers," "Brothers In Business," and even "Bros Before Renos" — according to the HGTV account on X, formerly known as Twitter, this is the name that almost won out. The final title, "Property Brothers," was not an immediate favorite among the crew, and Drew initially disliked it. Jonathan told "The Carlos Watson Show" that his sibling "put it on his list [of potential names] originally, but he kept going back and saying, 'No, no, no. I don't think it's right.' Drew jumped in to explain, "[What] I'm thinking is, 'If we go 'Property Brothers,' they could probably find two other brothers that renovate and replace us very easily.'" Jonathan also pushed back on the "Property Brothers" name, preferring something more unique to their fun personalities. How in the world were they eventually convinced to go with the "Property Brothers" name in the end?