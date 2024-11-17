The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand The Property Brothers
Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, better known as HGTV's "The Property Brothers," have dominated the home renovation circuit for years now. With several shows on the air and numerous brand partnerships and ad deals to match, the Scott brothers are practically household names at this point in their career. But not everyone is a fan of their show. As a matter of fact, some HGTV viewers outright can't stand the "Property Brothers" franchise.
The show can feel scripted because much of the process is predetermined. For example, participants on the show are required to have chosen a house before filming even starts, even though the series portrays a "house hunt" that feels spontaneous. Additionally, the Scotts don't always handle the work personally. They hire local contractors to complete the majority of each renovation, which conflicts with the hands-on image the brothers embody on the air.
What's more, the show isn't accessible for everyone. Homeowners need to have at least $90,000 set aside to cover unexpected renovation costs, which leads one to believe that "The Property Brothers" caters mainly to the wealthy. Fans expecting a down-to-earth or relatable home makeover might be disappointed to learn that only affluent homeowners can realistically participate. And with multiple projects and even separate shows running simultaneously, Jonathan and Drew rarely give each project their undivided attention.
Drew and Jonathan Scott's made-for-TV act can be off-putting
Another factor that impacts the Property Brothers' public perception? Their initial motivation for entering the real estate world. Before becoming HGTV stars, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott initially pursued acting careers. That's right: the brothers turned to real estate not out of passion, but to make ends meet while attempting to break into Hollywood. The Scotts even gave music a shot at one point. This background could make the Property Brothers feel more like savvy entertainers than devoted real estate professionals to some viewers. On social media, fans have even complained about the Scotts featuring celebrities on their shows, suggesting that this has boosted their egos in an off-putting way.
The Scott brothers' blend of personality and business acumen certainly suits their TV shows, but it also blurs the line between authenticity and acting in a way that can feel inauthentic. For those hoping to see genuine home renovators deeply invested in each project, the brothers' Hollywood ambitions might make it hard to take them seriously. One has to wonder if they would have settled for any TV project, just as long as it put them on the screen. (Like, can you imagine one of them on "The Bachelor"? It almost happened!) As much as "The Property Brothers" presents them as experts in real estate, some viewers may be unconvinced, seeing the show as a business-savvy performance rather than a true depiction of home renovation.