The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand The Property Brothers

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, better known as HGTV's "The Property Brothers," have dominated the home renovation circuit for years now. With several shows on the air and numerous brand partnerships and ad deals to match, the Scott brothers are practically household names at this point in their career. But not everyone is a fan of their show. As a matter of fact, some HGTV viewers outright can't stand the "Property Brothers" franchise.

The show can feel scripted because much of the process is predetermined. For example, participants on the show are required to have chosen a house before filming even starts, even though the series portrays a "house hunt" that feels spontaneous. Additionally, the Scotts don't always handle the work personally. They hire local contractors to complete the majority of each renovation, which conflicts with the hands-on image the brothers embody on the air.

What's more, the show isn't accessible for everyone. Homeowners need to have at least $90,000 set aside to cover unexpected renovation costs, which leads one to believe that "The Property Brothers" caters mainly to the wealthy. Fans expecting a down-to-earth or relatable home makeover might be disappointed to learn that only affluent homeowners can realistically participate. And with multiple projects and even separate shows running simultaneously, Jonathan and Drew rarely give each project their undivided attention.