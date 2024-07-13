The Untold Truth Of Jonathan And Drew Scott From Property Brothers

On April 28, 1978, Jonathan and Drew Scott were born four minutes apart to their parents, Jim and Joanne Scott, in Canada. However, Drew was an unexpected addition, as their parents had been told they were only having one child. "Most people don't know this: I was a surprise! So imagine, you are told you have one baby coming and then you give birth ... the nurses finish up and are getting ready to leave, and the nurse is like, 'I think there's another baby,' and then out I came," Drew recounted in a 2023 interview with House Beautiful.

Regardless of being twins, Jim and Joanne always treated Jonathan and Drew as separate entities, encouraging them to embrace their individuality, right from childhood. Though they never gave it much thought growing up, Jonathan and Drew have come to appreciate their parents' parenting style, which helped them establish their own identities. "As an adult, looking back, I remember how good that felt," Drew explained to Today.

But while Jim and Joanne instilled a sense of self in Jonathan and Drew, the boys also fostered their twin bond. Now, they have grown to cherish it even more, with Drew likening the experience to having a lifelong companion from birth. "The big thing I love about being a twin is you have a built-in best friend; someone that I can whine to, laugh with," he told Today back in 2017.