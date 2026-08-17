Stealing Hearts: Kavan Smith Is Quickly Becoming Hallmark's Premier Leading Man
When Kavan Smith starred opposite Shannen Doherty in his first Hallmark movie, "Growing the Big One," back in 2010, the actor never imagined that he would one day join the ranks of Hallmark's dreamiest leading men. "I had no clue, no clue!" Smith confessed during a 2019 interview with MediaVillage. But, to his surprise, "'Growing the Big One' ended up having some legs and a few years later I was thrown another bone and that led to 'When Calls [the Heart].'" As one of the show's key cast members, Smith has attracted a much larger fan base and become a more prominent fixture on the Hallmark Channel. He's been acting regularly since the early 1990s, but it wasn't until recently that the dashing Smith really started turning heads.
"I didn't consider myself a Hallmark actor, as I'm not that classic Hollywood beauty for a guy," the bashful star admitted. Fans of the network's newest heartthrob would definitely beg to differ. The Mark Consuelos lookalike is originally from Canada, where he initially set out to become a lawyer but eventually found his way into acting instead. Before joining Hallmark, he was best known to viewers for playing Major Evan Lorne on the beloved sci-fi series "Stargate SG-1" and its hit spinoff, "Stargate Atlantis." Smith's first Hallmark project opened the door to several more starring roles, including in "Hello, It's Me," "Wedding Bells," and "The Perfect Bride."
To think that he almost didn't land "When Calls the Heart." "I didn't want it. No joke," the actor revealed to Hearties TV in 2026. It was all thanks to Neill Fearnley, one of the show's original directors who, after much prodding, finally convinced Smith to come in and do a chemistry test with his now-leading lady, Pascale Hutton, "And the rest is history."
Kavan Smith has worked with a number of Hallmark leading ladies
While the Hallmark heartthrob has stolen plenty of hearts since taking on the role of Leland Coulter on "When Calls the Heart," only one woman has managed to capture his. Kavan Smith has been married to casting director Corinne Clark for quite some time now, and the ultra-private couple shares two sons, whose identities they have chosen to keep under wraps to honor and protect their privacy. But, while the "Stargate Atlantis" star keeps his loved ones firmly out of the spotlight, Smith takes a lot of pride in being a family man. "I lived in Los Angeles for quite a while and went back and forth. When I met my wife, it got harder and harder to be away. When we had kids, it became virtually impossible," he acknowledged to My Devotional Thoughts in 2016.
While discussing his relationship dynamic with leading lady Pascale Hutton, Smith shared that the two of them have plenty in common aside from their demonstrable onscreen chemistry. "She and I seem to be the same sort of crazy, and we're coming from similar backgrounds," he said. "We're both married. We both have two boys. We're both really into our family lives" (here's who Pascale Hutton is married to in real life). As an actor, Smith always makes it a point to foster a healthy working relationship with his co-stars. Over the years, he's starred opposite Hallmark stalwarts Hutton, Alison Sweeney, and Danica McKellar. "I like to think that I'm fairly easygoing on set," he reasoned. "I try to be very professional. I try to be prepared. And I sort of pride myself on being able to get along with the people I work with," the "4400" star proudly pointed out.