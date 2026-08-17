Stealing Hearts: Kavan Smith Is Quickly Becoming Hallmark's Premier Leading Man

When Kavan Smith starred opposite Shannen Doherty in his first Hallmark movie, "Growing the Big One," back in 2010, the actor never imagined that he would one day join the ranks of Hallmark's dreamiest leading men. "I had no clue, no clue!" Smith confessed during a 2019 interview with MediaVillage. But, to his surprise, "'Growing the Big One' ended up having some legs and a few years later I was thrown another bone and that led to 'When Calls [the Heart].'" As one of the show's key cast members, Smith has attracted a much larger fan base and become a more prominent fixture on the Hallmark Channel. He's been acting regularly since the early 1990s, but it wasn't until recently that the dashing Smith really started turning heads.

"I didn't consider myself a Hallmark actor, as I'm not that classic Hollywood beauty for a guy," the bashful star admitted. Fans of the network's newest heartthrob would definitely beg to differ. The Mark Consuelos lookalike is originally from Canada, where he initially set out to become a lawyer but eventually found his way into acting instead. Before joining Hallmark, he was best known to viewers for playing Major Evan Lorne on the beloved sci-fi series "Stargate SG-1" and its hit spinoff, "Stargate Atlantis." Smith's first Hallmark project opened the door to several more starring roles, including in "Hello, It's Me," "Wedding Bells," and "The Perfect Bride."

To think that he almost didn't land "When Calls the Heart." "I didn't want it. No joke," the actor revealed to Hearties TV in 2026. It was all thanks to Neill Fearnley, one of the show's original directors who, after much prodding, finally convinced Smith to come in and do a chemistry test with his now-leading lady, Pascale Hutton, "And the rest is history."