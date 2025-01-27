Here's Who Hallmark Star Kavan Smith Is Married To In Real Life
Much like his charming character Leland Coulter on "When Calls the Heart," Hallmark star Kavan Smith is a happily married man and a father to boot. Off-screen, Smith is married to Corinne Clark — a successful casting director known for shaping the casts of hit projects like Marvel's "Deadpool," Showtime's cult series "Yellowjackets," and HBO's "The Last of Us." While Smith's on-screen chemistry with co-star Pascale Hutton often sparks rumors about their personal lives, Smith's real-life romance is firmly rooted with Clark and Clark alone. (Not to mention, Hutton's married too.)
Together, Smith and Clark share two sons whose identities they've intentionally (and nobly) kept away from the public eye. That's not to say Smith doesn't offer the occasional glimpse into his family life — particularly through his love of food. Talking to Parade about a vacation in the south of France, he dished, "We climbed up this steep hill into a picturesque little town with a restaurant on a cliff looking over the whole valley. We pulled over and sat outside on the terrace covered in grapevines and ate a really great pasta carbonara and drank a bottle of wine. ... The experience is one I'll never forget." Whether they're enjoying special meals or just spending time together as a family, Smith and Clark's relationship sounds like the stuff of Hallmark dreams.
Corinne Clark has an accomplished career of her own
Corrine Clark co-owns Clark & Page Casting Inc., a casting powerhouse based in Canada that she founded with colleague Jennifer Page in 2003. It turns out that being up north gives them a unique edge. Clark told Daily Actor that she and Page are able to do a lot more than you might think. "In Vancouver and in Canada, it's a much smaller market than the United States. And so, Jen and I work on many projects of big cross genres." Throughout her career as a casting director, she's earned multiple accolades — including Emmy nominations and Casting Society of America awards — for her contributions to film and television.
Impressively, Clark still manages to maintain a low profile that keeps her and her kids out of the spotlight. Kavan Smith often talks about his admiration for his real-life partner Clark, speaking very highly of her achievements and sharing small but meaningful moments of their lives together. Despite their busy schedules in the entertainment industry, it's admirable to see the way these two still manage to prioritize family. It's nice to know that a grounded and loving family life is possible, even amidst the glitz and glam of show business that defines both of their careers.