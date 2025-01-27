Here's Who Hallmark Star Kavan Smith Is Married To In Real Life

Much like his charming character Leland Coulter on "When Calls the Heart," Hallmark star Kavan Smith is a happily married man and a father to boot. Off-screen, Smith is married to Corinne Clark — a successful casting director known for shaping the casts of hit projects like Marvel's "Deadpool," Showtime's cult series "Yellowjackets," and HBO's "The Last of Us." While Smith's on-screen chemistry with co-star Pascale Hutton often sparks rumors about their personal lives, Smith's real-life romance is firmly rooted with Clark and Clark alone. (Not to mention, Hutton's married too.)

Together, Smith and Clark share two sons whose identities they've intentionally (and nobly) kept away from the public eye. That's not to say Smith doesn't offer the occasional glimpse into his family life — particularly through his love of food. Talking to Parade about a vacation in the south of France, he dished, "We climbed up this steep hill into a picturesque little town with a restaurant on a cliff looking over the whole valley. We pulled over and sat outside on the terrace covered in grapevines and ate a really great pasta carbonara and drank a bottle of wine. ... The experience is one I'll never forget." Whether they're enjoying special meals or just spending time together as a family, Smith and Clark's relationship sounds like the stuff of Hallmark dreams.