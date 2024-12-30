Tragic Details About The Stars Of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart
The following includes references to drug addiction.
"When Calls the Heart" is one of the Hallmark Channel's most popular shows due to its heartwarming storylines and diverse cast. Set in the early 1900s, fans are taken back in time with the historical Western setting and turn-of-the-century clothing. Of course, along with the romance and laughter, there's also some drama mixed in, such as Erin Krakow's character, Elizabeth Thatcher, losing her husband in a landslide right after their marriage in Season 5.
Unfortunately, life imitates art sometimes, and the cast of "WCTH" has gone through tragedies as well. In 2021, Krakow revealed on Facebook that one of the show's crew members had tragically died. "Sad news today. We lost another cherished member of the @wcth_tv family, Jo Kinchella," she wrote. "Jo was a friend to all and a very talented makeup artist. She was soulful and silly and cared deeply for her family and film-family." Thankfully, Krakow and her castmate Pascale Hutton were able to see Kinchella one last time, but losing a beloved friend is just one of the many devastating moments the "WCTH" stars have experienced over the years.
Mamie Laverock suffered a near-fatal fall
In May 2024, Mamie Laverock, who plays the recurring "WCTH" character Rosaleen Sullivan, was in a Winnipeg hospital for an undisclosed reason when she fell five stories from a balcony. According to a GoFundMe started by her family, Laverock was then taken to another hospital in Vancouver, where she went through multiple extensive surgeries and remained in critical condition. Thankfully, she survived the fall and her family wrote, "She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up. We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard every day."
Three months after the "When Calls the Heart" actor's horrific accident, Laverock's family shared an uplifting video of her coming home. As the doors of her ambulance opened, she was greeted with a handmade sign and resounding cheers. In October, she was well enough to reunite with her castmates on the red carpet and wrote on Facebook, "At the end of every rainbow there is a pot of gold. Returning to the warm light of the 'When Calls The Heart' reunion. I love you."
Jack Wagner lost his son to an overdose
Early in June 2022, Jack Wagner and his wife, Kristina Wagner, went through the most horrific loss a parent can experience. As reported by Today, their son Harrison Wagner was found dead in a parking lot. He was just 27 years old at the time. Six months later, the cause of death was revealed to have been an overdose of Fentanyl and Alprazolam, per People. Following the tragedy, Jack and Kristina set up a scholarship in Harrison's honor to help others with addiction. "We hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it," their mission statement read.
A year after Harrison's death, Jack marked the anniversary by sharing a childhood picture of his son. "My youngest, so pure, so perfect. I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison. My Heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are No Words So we cry And Celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22," he wrote on Instagram.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Paul Greene's father died of ALS
Paul Greene has been open about losing his father to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2013. He has since dedicated his life to raising awareness about the illness. In 2016, the "When Calls the Heart" actor shared in an interview with Hallmark, "My dad was just such an incredible man, and all the way through his suffering, he never really suffered. He never complained, never blamed God, never blamed anyone. ... He was a hero all the way through."
Following his father's death, Greene formed Art for ALS and told Parade, "The main reason I am doing this is to raise money to cure this disease. My dad passed away from this and I am committed to helping find a cure." One of his fund-raising events was a live auction and he revealed, "Hallmark was very involved, and all the stars ... It was a really beautiful evening." Greene was able to raise $100,000 at the time, and he revealed on the Art for ALS website that his organization raised another $60,000 in 2018. "I believe ALS IS a curable disease — but it is an underfunded one! Let's change that...together," he urged fans.
Lori Loughlin went to prison after her college admission scandal
Lori Loughlin was one of the main characters of "When Calls the Heart" for six seasons, but her career with Hallmark was cut short when she got busted for using bribes to get her daughters accepted into the University of Southern California in 2019. After her arrest, Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel, which announced (via NBC News), "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."
As reported by BBC, Loughlin was sentenced in 2020 to two months in prison and fined $150,000, as well as ordered to serve 100 hours of community service. "I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," she stated. According to People, there was talk that Loughlin would be reprising her role as Abby Stanton years after the scandal had died down, but the network firmly stated, "Hallmark Media is not in talks with Lori Loughlin about reprising her role as Abigail on 'When Calls the Heart.'"
Viv Leacock mourned the death of his father
Tragically, Viv Leacock is another star of "When Calls the Heart" who lost a beloved family member. In 2023, he posted several pictures of his father on Instagram and wrote, "My dad, Learie Lionel Leacock, passed away on June 1st. He made it to 87. It's nice to be able to say that he went peacefully, surrounded by love, and that he had made his peace with a lot of lessons that he was still learning right up to his last breath." In his lengthy tribute, Leacock described how his father was bigger than life and promised to carry on his legacy. The actor continued, "Our relationship was complex but full of love and mutual respect at the end ... More than anything, I loved watching him tell a story. In those moments, nothing else mattered. Love you, pops. Rest easy."
Two years prior to his father's death, Leacock touched upon their complicated relationship on Instagram. He recalled how his dad wanted him to be a tradesman just like him, but the "Legend of the Lost Locket" star's heart was always in acting. "He was a hard teacher to please ... what came so naturally to him I could not do and it frustrated him to no end," Leacock reflected. It was only when his daughter Vienna was cast on "WCTH" and he watched her in a scene that he finally understood his father's wish for him to follow in his footsteps. "To pass on a skill, to feel like a good teacher. I've said this before, but I'll say it again ... I'll never be able to thank everyone enough for this gift," he stated.