Tragic Details About The Stars Of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

The following includes references to drug addiction.

"When Calls the Heart" is one of the Hallmark Channel's most popular shows due to its heartwarming storylines and diverse cast. Set in the early 1900s, fans are taken back in time with the historical Western setting and turn-of-the-century clothing. Of course, along with the romance and laughter, there's also some drama mixed in, such as Erin Krakow's character, Elizabeth Thatcher, losing her husband in a landslide right after their marriage in Season 5.

Unfortunately, life imitates art sometimes, and the cast of "WCTH" has gone through tragedies as well. In 2021, Krakow revealed on Facebook that one of the show's crew members had tragically died. "Sad news today. We lost another cherished member of the @wcth_tv family, Jo Kinchella," she wrote. "Jo was a friend to all and a very talented makeup artist. She was soulful and silly and cared deeply for her family and film-family." Thankfully, Krakow and her castmate Pascale Hutton were able to see Kinchella one last time, but losing a beloved friend is just one of the many devastating moments the "WCTH" stars have experienced over the years.