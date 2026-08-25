Marshals' Luke Grimes Was Once In A Relationship With A 90210 Star
Luke Grimes is a proud family man, but before the "Marshals" star met his real-life partner, Bianca Rodrigues, he was in a serious relationship with Gillian Zinser, best known for playing Ivy Sullivan between 2009 and 2012 as part of the cast of the hit "90210" reboot. The celebrity couple kept their relationship low-key, so it's hard to tell for sure when it started. However, they attended events together between 2011 and 2013, and by 2012 the two of them were living together, along with Zinser's brother. "We're used to do[ing] almost everything together," the actor told InStyle Germany in May 2012 (via GillianZinser.net).
While she didn't offer a date, Zinser revealed that she met Grimes at a red light in the midst of Los Angeles' infamous traffic. "That was true fate. Our first date was in the desert," she shared. It was the ideal setting. "L.A. is such a surreal, artificial city, so I figured the desert is the perfect place to get to know someone. You have no choice than to expose yourself [...] Especially with my job it is great to get to know someone away from the industry, in all loneliness. Then there's no one there except for that person and yourself," Zinser said.
The "90210" star and the "Yellowstone" alum continued to bond over their love of nature by spending their weekends in Topanga Canyon, in Grimes' tiny Airstream. "It's incredibly liberating. And it makes you realize how little space and comfort you actually need," she opined. They appear to have broken up around 2013, and both have since moved on.
Luke Grimes and Gillian Zinser have since married other people
While the details surrounding their breakup are unclear, Luke Grimes and Gillian Zinser stopped attending events together by the end of 2013. Notably, that was around the same time he sparked romance rumors with none other than Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron. It's unclear what happened there, if anything, but both Grimes and Zinser have since met and fell for other people. The "90210" star is now married to film director Jaron Albertin (seen below), while Grimes tied the knot with Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues in 2019 (above).
While Grimes went on to find success in the Taylor Sheridan extended universe, his ex-girlfriend transitioned into directing, a passion she notably shares with her now-husband. For his part, the "Marshals" star found his perfect partner in Rodrigues, who shares Grimes' passion for nature and the outdoors. In March 2026, the actor revealed that meeting his now-wife actually hit him pretty unexpectedly. He joined a dating app in mid-2019 in the hopes of finding something casual to break Grimes out of his loneliness. But all the actor needed was one date to know he was before the woman he was going to marry.
"Since meeting her, everything else in my life is sort of right-sized, like I found the thing I didn't know what I was looking for and now everything else is just sort of a cherry on top," Grimes noted on "The Drew Barrymore Show." The happy couple announced the birth of their son in October 2024. As such, even though it didn't work out between them, it certainly looks like Grimes and Zinser have both gone on to find happiness in their love lives.