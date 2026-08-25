Marshals' Luke Grimes Was Once In A Relationship With A 90210 Star

Luke Grimes is a proud family man, but before the "Marshals" star met his real-life partner, Bianca Rodrigues, he was in a serious relationship with Gillian Zinser, best known for playing Ivy Sullivan between 2009 and 2012 as part of the cast of the hit "90210" reboot. The celebrity couple kept their relationship low-key, so it's hard to tell for sure when it started. However, they attended events together between 2011 and 2013, and by 2012 the two of them were living together, along with Zinser's brother. "We're used to do[ing] almost everything together," the actor told InStyle Germany in May 2012 (via GillianZinser.net).

While she didn't offer a date, Zinser revealed that she met Grimes at a red light in the midst of Los Angeles' infamous traffic. "That was true fate. Our first date was in the desert," she shared. It was the ideal setting. "L.A. is such a surreal, artificial city, so I figured the desert is the perfect place to get to know someone. You have no choice than to expose yourself [...] Especially with my job it is great to get to know someone away from the industry, in all loneliness. Then there's no one there except for that person and yourself," Zinser said.

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The "90210" star and the "Yellowstone" alum continued to bond over their love of nature by spending their weekends in Topanga Canyon, in Grimes' tiny Airstream. "It's incredibly liberating. And it makes you realize how little space and comfort you actually need," she opined. They appear to have broken up around 2013, and both have since moved on.