Bianca Rodrigues, Wife Of Marshals Star Luke Grimes, Is Gorgeous Without Makeup
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's shows have likely seen Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues together on the red carpet in recent years. Seen above in 2022, Grimes and his wife make a pretty good-looking couple. And as it turns out, the Brazilian model doesn't need a professional makeup artist to get her good looks. As her socials prove, Rodrigues is just as gorgeous with a clean face. A nature lover, she generally opts to share natural rather than glamorous shots on Instagram.
In the June 2021 Instagram photo below, the real-life partner of the "Marshals" star shared an up-close selfie in a cowboy hat. She appears to be wearing no makeup at all, and even wore her brunette locks down, proving she isn't afraid to fully be her natural self on camera. Who can blame her? She looks gorgeous with or without any styling. And this wasn't the first time she shared a makeup-free photo. Rodrigues and Grimes, who now call Montana home, love spending time outdoors, which gives her plenty of opportunities to put her natural beauty on display.
Earlier that month, Rodrigues also shared a picture of her and Grimes bathing in a stream that caught fans' attention. "The most natural beauty I have seen in such a long time," an Instagram user gushed. In a March 2024 post from another trip, Rodrigues and Grimes sat in a 4x4 in their adventure gear and fans were equally stunned by her beauty. "What a gorgeous picture of y'all! And Bianca has no makeup on! Just gorgeous!" a user raved. Rodrigues definitely looks great with or without it.
Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues met on a dating app
Luke Grimes, who has had a stunning transformation himself since bursting onto the scene, has been a married man since November 2019, the same year he met Bianca Rodrigues on a dating app. That's not how he expected to meet his one and only. "I never thought I'd be on a dating app to begin with," he told "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2026. Grimes joined in hopes of finding companionship. "I was going through one of those times in life where I was just like, 'It's lonely. I just want to meet some people,'" he said.
But he found much more than that, and on his first try, too. Rodrigues was his very first date, and four months later they tied the knot. More than four years later, the former "Yellowstone" actor was still in awe of having struck gold. "Since meeting her, everything else in my life is sort of right-sized, like I found the thing I didn't know what I was looking for and now everything else is just sort of a cherry on top," he told Barrymore. In October 2024, Grimes and Rodrigues started their own family when they welcomed a baby boy.
Becoming first-time parents wasn't easy, but the experience made Grimes and Rodrigues fall even more in love with each other. "No one can prepare you for that first month with newborns," he told Entertainment Tonight in November 2024. "But I feel like my heart grows every day, and I'm just like, madly in love with this little guy. It's bringing my wife and I a lot closer." Grimes and Rodrigues' love story sure gives hope to all the hopeless romantics out there.