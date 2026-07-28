Bianca Rodrigues, Wife Of Marshals Star Luke Grimes, Is Gorgeous Without Makeup

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's shows have likely seen Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues together on the red carpet in recent years. Seen above in 2022, Grimes and his wife make a pretty good-looking couple. And as it turns out, the Brazilian model doesn't need a professional makeup artist to get her good looks. As her socials prove, Rodrigues is just as gorgeous with a clean face. A nature lover, she generally opts to share natural rather than glamorous shots on Instagram.

In the June 2021 Instagram photo below, the real-life partner of the "Marshals" star shared an up-close selfie in a cowboy hat. She appears to be wearing no makeup at all, and even wore her brunette locks down, proving she isn't afraid to fully be her natural self on camera. Who can blame her? She looks gorgeous with or without any styling. And this wasn't the first time she shared a makeup-free photo. Rodrigues and Grimes, who now call Montana home, love spending time outdoors, which gives her plenty of opportunities to put her natural beauty on display.

Earlier that month, Rodrigues also shared a picture of her and Grimes bathing in a stream that caught fans' attention. "The most natural beauty I have seen in such a long time," an Instagram user gushed. In a March 2024 post from another trip, Rodrigues and Grimes sat in a 4x4 in their adventure gear and fans were equally stunned by her beauty. "What a gorgeous picture of y'all! And Bianca has no makeup on! Just gorgeous!" a user raved. Rodrigues definitely looks great with or without it.