Yellowstone And Marshals Star Luke Grimes' Stunning Transformation

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Luke Grimes has been a regular of both the small screen and big screen since the mid-'00s, gracing everything from Oscar-baiting biopics ("American Sniper") and blockbuster erotica ("Fifty Shades of Grey"), to family melodramas ("Brothers and Sisters"), and festive capers ("El Camino Christmas"). And let's not forget his memorable arrival and sudden exit in vampire sage "True Blood." But it's in Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding neo-Western universe where the multi-talent has truly come into his own, firstly playing rancher Kayce Dutton in "Yellowstone" and then reprising the role for his own spin-off procedural "Marshals."

But how exactly did Grimes become such an ever-present? Has he been as successful in his personal life as he has in his professional? And how is he following in Kevin Costner's footsteps in more ways than one? From his inauspicious roots in small-town Ohio to his latest prime-time hit, here's a look at the 40-something's stunning transformation.