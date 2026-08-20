Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Had One Controversial Omission From Their Wedding Guest List

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding extravaganza at Madison Square Garden had over 1,000 guests, but they still made some surprising cuts to their invite list. Kansas City Chiefs fans may have found it surprising that the team's co-owner, Dan Hunt, was one of the celebs not invited to the event. To make the snub even worse, Dan's brother Clark Hunt — who is the chairman and CEO of the Chiefs — was at the wedding. To his credit, Dan took being left off the guest list in stride. "Apparently, I don't sing well enough to get invited," he joked to CBS on August 14 when discussing the Chiefs tight end marrying the pop star. "My brother was there and I talked to him and he said, 'Look, it was really special and it was really unique.' And we were all so happy for him," Dan added.

Not only was Dan's brother in attendance with his wife, Tavia Hunt, but the Chiefs owner also brought his daughter Gracie Hunt and his son Knobel Hunt. A day after the "Actually Romantic" singer's nuptials, Tavia posted a two-photo slide to Instagram showing off the family's attire. "All dressed up in New York for a night that already feels like a song," Tavia wrote in the caption. The first slide was a photo of Clark and Tavia, while the second slide showed the whole family. The team owner and his wife is one thing, but seeing Clark's kids even get invited made Dan's omission that much more glaring. Still, missing the wedding had to sting far worse for Blake Lively, since the actor and Swift were once such close friends.

Prior to the wedding, Clark and Tavia's family seemed eager to build a relationship with Swift and Kelce.