Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Had One Controversial Omission From Their Wedding Guest List
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding extravaganza at Madison Square Garden had over 1,000 guests, but they still made some surprising cuts to their invite list. Kansas City Chiefs fans may have found it surprising that the team's co-owner, Dan Hunt, was one of the celebs not invited to the event. To make the snub even worse, Dan's brother Clark Hunt — who is the chairman and CEO of the Chiefs — was at the wedding. To his credit, Dan took being left off the guest list in stride. "Apparently, I don't sing well enough to get invited," he joked to CBS on August 14 when discussing the Chiefs tight end marrying the pop star. "My brother was there and I talked to him and he said, 'Look, it was really special and it was really unique.' And we were all so happy for him," Dan added.
Not only was Dan's brother in attendance with his wife, Tavia Hunt, but the Chiefs owner also brought his daughter Gracie Hunt and his son Knobel Hunt. A day after the "Actually Romantic" singer's nuptials, Tavia posted a two-photo slide to Instagram showing off the family's attire. "All dressed up in New York for a night that already feels like a song," Tavia wrote in the caption. The first slide was a photo of Clark and Tavia, while the second slide showed the whole family. The team owner and his wife is one thing, but seeing Clark's kids even get invited made Dan's omission that much more glaring. Still, missing the wedding had to sting far worse for Blake Lively, since the actor and Swift were once such close friends.
Prior to the wedding, Clark and Tavia's family seemed eager to build a relationship with Swift and Kelce.
Tavia Hunt shot down rumors trashing the wedding
Only days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's massive wedding, Tavia Hunt came to the defense of the newlyweds. On July 7, a clip from the "No Filter with Zack Peter" podcast went viral on Instagram. In it, the podcaster relayed reporting that the Madison Square Garden nuptials were a disaster. "Apparently some of the wedding guests were not happy," Zack Peter said. "Guests have been complaining post-event about how tacky and chaotic scenes inside were," he added.
The clip made its way to Tavia's feed, and she made it clear that was not the experience she and Clark Hunt had at the wedding. "This is such a false narrative," the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO wrote in a lengthy reply to the Instagram video. "They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony," she added. Tavia also described the "Opalite" singer and NFL player's vows. "The vows were spectacular — beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect," she wrote while bashing Peter's reporting.
The Hunts had shown their support for the newlyweds long before they tied the knot. As soon as the couple announced they were engaged, Gracie Hunt made it clear how she felt about Swift and Kelce's romance. Right after the engagement news broke, Gracie went on the record to gush over the pair. "I can't stop smiling — Travis and Taylor's engagement feels like a modern fairytale unfolding in real life," she told People in August 2025. The daughter of the Chiefs owner also made a move that might have helped her secure a wedding invite: sending a lavish engagement present to Swift. The gift she picked out was a necklace from designer Monica Rich Kosann.