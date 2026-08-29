Meet Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott's 2 Kids

Brennan Elliott is proud of many things, but being a father is right at the top. The actor's fatherhood journey started on July 26, 2012, when Elliott and his late wife, Camilla Row, welcomed their son, Liam. Elliott and Row, who died from cancer in March 2025, expanded the brood two years later, when Luna joined the family on August 31, 2014. Since then, the Canadian Hallmark star has relished his role as a father of a son and daughter.

Over the years, Elliott has shared snippets of his family life on his socials, giving insight into Liam and Luna's personalities. In October 2024, he shared a picture of a father-son outing that showed Liam is an ice hockey fan. "Love you boy. Let's have some fun! Let's go #kings," he captioned the Instagram post, which featured his son wearing a Los Angeles Kings jersey (below on the left). Similarly, he indicated that Luna is a fan of Hello Kitty with a picture he shared on X in March 2025 (on the right). "This one is a whole different vibe entirely," he laughed.

brennanelliott2/Instagram & BrennanEllio2/X

Also in March 2025, Elliott indicated that he and Row had raised Liam and Luna in the Christian faith, posting a picture of his son sitting at a piano in front of a large cross with Luna standing next to him. Elliott doesn't post his children too frequently, but he often shares his gratitude for them. "My greatest blessing is that I was given the honor and privilege of having to raise two of the most beautiful creatures. My two kids!" he captioned in part a Father's Day Instagram post in 2026. That became even more true after the shared tragedy they endured.