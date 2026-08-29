Meet Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott's 2 Kids
Brennan Elliott is proud of many things, but being a father is right at the top. The actor's fatherhood journey started on July 26, 2012, when Elliott and his late wife, Camilla Row, welcomed their son, Liam. Elliott and Row, who died from cancer in March 2025, expanded the brood two years later, when Luna joined the family on August 31, 2014. Since then, the Canadian Hallmark star has relished his role as a father of a son and daughter.
Over the years, Elliott has shared snippets of his family life on his socials, giving insight into Liam and Luna's personalities. In October 2024, he shared a picture of a father-son outing that showed Liam is an ice hockey fan. "Love you boy. Let's have some fun! Let's go #kings," he captioned the Instagram post, which featured his son wearing a Los Angeles Kings jersey (below on the left). Similarly, he indicated that Luna is a fan of Hello Kitty with a picture he shared on X in March 2025 (on the right). "This one is a whole different vibe entirely," he laughed.
Also in March 2025, Elliott indicated that he and Row had raised Liam and Luna in the Christian faith, posting a picture of his son sitting at a piano in front of a large cross with Luna standing next to him. Elliott doesn't post his children too frequently, but he often shares his gratitude for them. "My greatest blessing is that I was given the honor and privilege of having to raise two of the most beautiful creatures. My two kids!" he captioned in part a Father's Day Instagram post in 2026. That became even more true after the shared tragedy they endured.
Brennan Elliott had to learn to be a single father
Brennan Elliott's son and daughter were just 12 and 10 when Camilla Row died of stage 4 gastric cancer, a diagnosis she had received in 2018. Upon her death, the Hallmark star had to learn to be a single father to Liam and Luna, a journey that hasn't been easy. But at the same time, he is immensely grateful to have his kids to help him heal. "My kids and I are so close, I do everything with them and for them, and they've been doing a lot for me," Elliott told EntertainmentNow in June 2026.
Through their grief, Elliott strived to teach Liam and Luna a powerful lesson about the importance of processing emotions instead of suppressing them. "We've been very honest with each other. They've seen me vulnerable, they've seen me break down, they've seen me be lost ... I don't try to ... be the perfect dad. I try to be the most honest I can be, so they know it's okay to feel," he shared. Elliott has since returned to Hallmark, where several other stars have faced tragedies of their own, but he has also been more intentional about how he spends time with his children.
In the summer of 2026, Elliott took Liam and Luna on a long road trip that helped the three connect to one another and disconnect from everything else. The best part for Elliott was learning to become fully immersed in his kids' company with little to no distractions. "I am terrible at taking time to just be and relax with my kids. It's been wonderful so far. New skill learned!" he captioned a July 2026 Instagram post.