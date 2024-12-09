Hallmark Stars You Didn't Know Are Canadian

Hallmark means many things to many people. For some, it's all about greeting cards, the ideal way to send a message, ranging from congratulations to condolences, secure in the knowledge that someone else has already come up with the perfect sentiment that the purchaser wishes to express. For many more, however, Hallmark means endlessly addictive holiday movies, which all seem to follow the same basic plot: harried, high-powered career gal returns to her small hometown for the holidays to deal with some family crisis, where sparks of romance fly when she meets a guy she seemingly has nothing in common with (or better yet, reunites with her high school crush), while everyone learns the True Meaning of Christmas.

What many Hallmark movie fans may not realize is an overwhelmingly large number of these films are actually shot in Canada usually during the summer months. Given that simple fact, it shouldn't be surprising that some of Hallmark's most beloved stars are Canadians. To find out which of these actors hail from the Great White North, read on for a rundown of some Hallmark stars you didn't know were Canadian.