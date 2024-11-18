The Biggest Rumors About Hallmark Channel Stars

Making her Hallmark debut in 2010's "Backyard Wedding," Alicia Witt has starred in 10 of the network's films, with the last one being 2020's "Christmas Tree Lane." Witt has always been notoriously private about her love life, but over the years, numerous websites have linked her to various men, including film producer Nathan Foulger, actor Peter Krause, an unnamed banker, singer-songwriter Ben Folds, and a man she never met.

In 2013, Witt discovered that Google's homepage and the website Who's Dated Who listed Foulger as her ex-husband. The website also claimed that Witt once dated musician Eric Clapton. To set the record straight, Witt promptly took to Facebook and explained that she had never come across anyone named Eric Clapton and that she dated Foulger in the early 2000s but was never married to him, or anyone for that matter. She also asked her fans for help, saying, "If enough of you submitted feedback on Google that it was wrong, and maybe even posted the same on whosdatedwho.com, maybe we could get it removed." The website doesn't mention anything about Clapton anymore, but it has kept its claims about Witt's alleged marriage to Foulger intact. It also lists Krause as her ex-boyfriend and Folds as the current one, though none of these claims are backed up with any sort of evidence.

Yet again, in 2018, the website Married Biography alleged that Witt was married to an investment banker at the time, going so far as to claim that their children were named Luke and Emma Grace. In an August 2018 X post, Witt denied the claims, adding, "Gotta give [Married Biography] an A for creativity." The claims have since been retracted.