Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Suffers Immeasurable Tragedy With The Loss Of His Wife To Cancer

Brennan Elliott, a Hallmark star, has shared a sad detail about his life. Elliott announced on March 22 that his wife, clinical psychologist Camilla Row, had died after her long journey with stomach cancer. "It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning," he said in his Instagram statement. Alongside a photo of Row posing on the beach, Elliott spoke of the impact her death would have on him and their two kids. "Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life, my soulmate, my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies ... You are with the lord now my queen! You are free! Heaven is a far better place with you in it my love."

Later, Elliott — whose announcement came nearly three years after he first publicized Row's cancer diagnosis, which she originally received in 2018 — thanked her for "being the best wife, mother and friend I've ever known" and also noted her advocacy within the gastric cancer community. "But what you did for me as a man will last forever," he added. Signing off the heartfelt tribute, the Hallmark star pledged his eternal love for his wife, then spoke about the day they'll be able to share their love of dance again. "I know u r dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer," he said. "When the lord calls me and it's my time I will c u in heaven and we will start dancing again!!"

Since Row's death, Elliott has received a wave of well-wishes from fans and friends.