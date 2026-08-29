Once-Popular QVC Hosts Who Vanished From The Spotlight
You may think that the concept of TV home shopping would have been made redundant in a world where pretty much every product known to man is available online via the handy click of a mouse or phone tap. But, as proven by a viral clip in which host and wig company founder Toni Brattin mistakenly uttered something distinctly family-unfriendly instead of the term "blowout," QVC is still very much going strong.
This hilarious faux pas inevitably got us thinking about what happened to those presenters who once dominated the network. Which have managed to apply their impressive gift of the gab to other areas? Who is now enjoying some well-earned rest and relaxation with their loved ones? And what product helped one particular entrepreneur to become a multi-millionaire? From country music and Christmas traditions to consultancy firms and counting elections, here's a look at what ten former air talents are doing now.
Jacque Gonzales entered politics
Jacque Gonzales spent most of her early career behind the microphone as a radio host and voiceover personality before joining the world's premier home shopping network in 2002, going on to sell products alongside the likes of singer Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, and sharp-tongued "Fashion Police" extraordinaire Joan Rivers.
After a 15-year spell, Gonzales left the channel to launch her own eponymous media company, offering training in the fields of marketing, presenting, and social media. She also found the time to enter the world of politics. She now works in Pennsylvania as an Inspector of Elections for the County of Chester, and she's recently been voted in for a second term.
Gonzales is also a keen advocate for mental health, as evident by the Instagram post she uploaded in 2023 outside the Capitol. "I'm going over my speech and working at keeping my hot flashes down so I don't melt off my makeup and flatten my hair even more," she captioned a selfie shortly before taking to the stage in the building's Main Rotunda for Trauma and Mental Health Awareness Day.
Patti Reilly has her own consulting business
Jacque Gonzales isn't the only former QVC host who's now offering her words of wisdom with her own consultancy. "I abide by my business credo, 'Think like the customer you are,' and encourage my clients to do the same," Patti Reilly, who enjoyed an 11-year stint with the network, states on her official website. "Thinking like the customer is meant to offer clearer alignment as it pertains to brand decisions and messaging, yet it also reminds you to see and understand things from their perspective."
Reilly, who worked alongside the likes of Jessica Simpson, Paula Abdul, and not just one but two cast members from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (Khloe and Kim) over the course of her career, established her firm just two years after leaving QVC in 2011.
But Reilly still finds the time to focus on what she became famous for — selling products directly to the American public as a live-streaming host and infomercial personality for companies such as Calista Tools, Hot Fusion Rollers, and My Pillow. She's also written several how-to guides including "The Ultimate Brand Strategy Guidebook: Build Your Dream Brand with Confidence & Clarity and Attract Your Ideal Customer!" and "Built for Connection."
Dan Wheeler founded his own ministry
Dan Wheeler left QVC at the end of 2019 following three decades with the network and a particularly difficult period in his personal life, having just lost his wife Beth to cancer. "That was a three-year journey," he later told CCM. "And during that time I would be with her all day in a chemo suite, say, and then I'd have to go on to QVC ... It was really exhausting."
Wheeler, who's occasionally returned to the shopping channel as an NFL brand ambassador, drew upon his faith to help get through his grief and figure out exactly what he was going to do next. The former TV personality eventually formed his Fearless Faith Ministries, which is home to a radio station, the podcast "Finish Strong," and a daily video series titled "Your Morning Cup of Inspiration."
"I wanted it to be one-on-one," Wheeler explained about the two-minute clips, which regularly attract thousands of viewers. "One thing you learn in TV is you don't speak to millions, you speak to one person. We feel like we're helping people and we feel like we're discipling them."
Antonella Nester overcame breast cancer
Antonella Nester was also going through plenty of hardships in the year she was made surplus to QVC's requirements. Not only did she lose her house, but her husband suffered a heart attack, and she was diagnosed with not just one but two different forms of cancer. "I laugh because if I don't, I'll cry," she later told former colleague Kerstin Lindquist (via Yahoo! Entertainment) on podcast "StrRest."
Like Dan Wheeler, Nester was also able to rely on her strong sense of faith to pull her through such a difficult time. "I've talked to God my whole life," she explained. "He's always been a big part of my life. One of the biggest gifts that my mom and dad gave me is my faith. I went to Catholic school for 12 years, church every Sunday."
Nester admitted that she did initially feel angered by God following her run of personal tragedies, but thanks to a supportive text message conversation with an old college friend, she ended up apologizing: "I got back on the phone with God. I said, 'I'm really sorry. I know you're with me. I know you'll take care of us.'" Thankfully, the shopping TV favorite managed to overcome both her leukemia and breast cancer battles.
Lisa Robertson has retired
"It is time for a new challenge and a new adventure," Lisa Robertson stated in a blog post on leaving QVC after a 20-year spell at the end of 2014. "Although it is a little scary to leave what you have always known, I am very excited about what lays ahead."
What lay ahead proved to be her very own boutique, which she ran from her basement and a lifestyle website on which she gave visitors the benefits of her culinary, travel, and, of course, retail expertise. "This has really been a challenge and I've learned I'm stronger than I thought I was," Robertson told CBS News about becoming an independent businesswoman. "That's a good thing to know. At some point in your life, you should learn that."
Robertson — who had to deal with several stalker incidents during her time on the shopping network — closed the business in 2023 to spend more time with her other half, Jeff Lawrence, and the rest of her family. A year later, she informed her Instagram followers that she was making another big life change by moving out of the farmland home that she also walked down the aisle at.
Jennifer Coffey opened a yoga studio
Jennifer Coffey filmed her final show as a host on New Year's Eve of 2024. And she wasted little time in exploring other avenues. Within a few months of her exit, the shopping TV favorite revealed she was opening her very own yoga studio.
"I get to put everything that I have inside of it and my mission, my goal, is always to help people achieve their dreams," Coffey explained in an Instagram video about her decision to launch The Phoenix Yoga in the Pennsylvania community of Wayne. "In this case, I hope to help people achieve something very deep, something very beautiful, exploring their bodies and what their bodies can do, exploring their minds, their spirits, and just how beautiful they are and get to know themselves better."
Coffey, who left the network after 13 years at the same time as another long-running host, Kerstin Lindquist, also launched "The Phoenix Podcast," where she promised to help listeners rise above their obstacles while exploring subjects such as vision boarding, manifestation, and insecurities. She later pivoted to YouTube and has also occasionally returned to QVC as an ambassador for the home fragrance firm Slatkin + Co.
Mary Beth Roe is spending time with her grandkids
In March 2025, one of QVC's longest-serving hosts, Mary Beth Roe, said goodbye to the network she'd worked on for a remarkable 37 years. And although the veteran inevitably had mixed emotions about her farewell — she turned down the opportunity to have a live studio audience for her last show over fears she'd turn into an emotional wreck — she understood she'd made the right decision.
Indeed, Roe had chosen to retire the summer previously to spend more time with her family. And the sudden death of a similarly aged longtime pal was also instrumental in the decision. "I have four grandkids, and I don't want to regret missing out on their lives because I spent another year or two working," she told Us Weekly. "Plus, I always said to myself I will never leave my team until I feel like my team is strong and cohesive and just a great team of hosts, and it is right now."
Roe appeared to strike up connections with many of her colleagues during her long tenure. A whole host of QVC hosts past and present turned up to wish her goodbye at her retirement party. And she also got the chance to have a catch-up with several of them in the summer of 2025 when she attended a 50th birthday bash for Mary DeAngelis.
Donna Hoffman became an interior designer
Donna Hoffman left QVC in 1996 after several years with the channel to raise her family. She went on to achieve great success as an interior designer, forming her own eponymous company, which has since evolved into Impeccably Designed Homes.
Focusing largely on the areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the company aims to help homeowners with everything from renovations and construction to decor and has won accolades such as Luxe Magazine Residential Excellence in Design and the American Society of Interior Designers' Designer of the Year Award. Hoffman, who studied for a fine arts master's degree before honing her interior design skills at New York City's Parsons New School of Design, also runs courses designed to help those who might not necessarily be able to afford her expertise to develop their own.
"I felt the design lover and the design enthusiast was getting screwed by the total DIY machine," Hoffman explained in an interview with Forbes. "Not intentionally, but really deceived by it. There is this idea that you can just gather Pinterest pictures, put together idea books on Houzz and boom, you should be able to put together a fabulous looking home on any budget and if you can't, there's something wrong with you."
Christa Pitts launched Elf on the Shelf
Christa Pitts must surely rank as one of the biggest post-QVC success stories. You might not know her by name, but if you have kids who still believe in Santa Claus, then you'll almost definitely be aware of the franchise that made her and twin sister Chanda Bell millions: "Elf on the Shelf."
Inspired by the magical Christmases together, Bell and their mother Carol Aebersold conceived a children's book about an elf who helps Father Christmas determine whether the world's children have been naughty or nice. But while they were the creative force behind the project, Pitts was the marketing genius who helped to drive its mammoth sales through everything from trade shows to book signings. Published through the siblings' very own company, The Lumistella Company, the book — which came complete with a toy elf — was also adapted for an animated special and for many families, has become a staple of the holiday season.
"As we get older, we tend to be a little bit more jaded and the world becomes a much tougher place," said Christa, who presented on the shopping channel for five years in the early '00s, in an interview with Brands Untapped. "Part of our magic sauce is that mom understood it from a parent's perspective and the joy it brings families, and we understood it as children. When you put those two things together, it's a special thing."
Steve Bryant writes country songs for other artists
Steve Bryant became a mainstay of QVC after making his presenting debut back in 1987. But after 15 years, he realized that the energy and creativity of the home shopping network's early years had entirely dissipated. "Much like the radio industry, the 'bean counters' got involved and innovation took a back seat to 'maximum dollars per minute,'" he claimed on his personal blog. "I continued to maintain that maximum sales could be achieved without abandoning creativity and our pioneering spirit. I was always overruled."
Bryant did, however, get to channel his artistic tendencies as a country music songwriter. Having already showcased his musical skills during the later stages of his QVC career, the multihyphenate released his first album, "Acoustic Blues and Views," at the turn of the century. And after much perseverance, he went on to pen tracks for several other artists, too.
And he remains proud that he never succumbed to the modern sound known as bro-country. "It was just an attempt to lower the country music demographic in the hope of increasing sales," he wrote. "It worked for a while, but today's true country music pioneers are the ones who forged the road ahead with real country music. The scales are beginning to tip in their (and my) favor."