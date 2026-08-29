Once-Popular QVC Hosts Who Vanished From The Spotlight

You may think that the concept of TV home shopping would have been made redundant in a world where pretty much every product known to man is available online via the handy click of a mouse or phone tap. But, as proven by a viral clip in which host and wig company founder Toni Brattin mistakenly uttered something distinctly family-unfriendly instead of the term "blowout," QVC is still very much going strong.

This hilarious faux pas inevitably got us thinking about what happened to those presenters who once dominated the network. Which have managed to apply their impressive gift of the gab to other areas? Who is now enjoying some well-earned rest and relaxation with their loved ones? And what product helped one particular entrepreneur to become a multi-millionaire? From country music and Christmas traditions to consultancy firms and counting elections, here's a look at what ten former air talents are doing now.