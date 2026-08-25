Dolly Parton's Final Instagram Post Is A Gut Punch To Country Music Fans

The entertainment industry is mourning a tragic loss. On August 25, 2026, the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton at the age of 80 was confirmed by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a video on her official Instagram page. "Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he said. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus. ... She will always love you," he told her grieving fans. A week prior to his sad announcement, Parton shared her last Instagram post with fellow country music star Kenny Rogers, which has become a gut punch to country music fans. The post offered a glimpse into the real story behind Parton and Rogers' relationship before closing their iconic chapter.

The two country music icons shared a special bond and a legendary working relationship throughout the years. In 1984, Parton and Rogers earned their first No. 1 country music hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with their first duet, "Islands in the Stream," written by the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, and Robin Gibb. In what would become Parton's very last Instagram post made by her, she shared a video of the country duo singing the song to honor "Islands in the Stream" on its 43rd anniversary.

Despite their strong connection, the real reason why Parton and Rogers never dated was because they shared a sibling bond with one another, Parton explained on "Today" in 2017. They recorded five duets together over the span of four decades from the 1980s to the 2010s. Parton's last post was powerful and sentimental, as Rogers had passed away in his Georgia home on March 20, 2020, due to natural causes at the age of 81.