Dolly Parton's Final Instagram Post Is A Gut Punch To Country Music Fans
The entertainment industry is mourning a tragic loss. On August 25, 2026, the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton at the age of 80 was confirmed by her nephew, Bryan Seaver, in a video on her official Instagram page. "Sadness lies with us, not with Dolly," he said. "Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus. ... She will always love you," he told her grieving fans. A week prior to his sad announcement, Parton shared her last Instagram post with fellow country music star Kenny Rogers, which has become a gut punch to country music fans. The post offered a glimpse into the real story behind Parton and Rogers' relationship before closing their iconic chapter.
The two country music icons shared a special bond and a legendary working relationship throughout the years. In 1984, Parton and Rogers earned their first No. 1 country music hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with their first duet, "Islands in the Stream," written by the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb, and Robin Gibb. In what would become Parton's very last Instagram post made by her, she shared a video of the country duo singing the song to honor "Islands in the Stream" on its 43rd anniversary.
Despite their strong connection, the real reason why Parton and Rogers never dated was because they shared a sibling bond with one another, Parton explained on "Today" in 2017. They recorded five duets together over the span of four decades from the 1980s to the 2010s. Parton's last post was powerful and sentimental, as Rogers had passed away in his Georgia home on March 20, 2020, due to natural causes at the age of 81.
Fans are paying tribute to both Dolly and Kenny in the wake of her death
Dolly Parton spoke to American Songwriter about the loss of her beloved friend in a 2023 American Songwriter interview. "I miss him so much," she said. "I've lost so many wonderful people in my life in the last few years, but Kenny, he was very, very dear and special and I never get tired of hearing us sing, all the years that we were on stage together." She also revealed that "Islands in the Stream" was still her favorite song. "I would always lighten up when that particular song was due in the setlist. I never got tired of Kenny's voice."
Now, country music fans are finding closure in Parton's fitting last Instagram post, where they have been paying tribute to both her and Kenny Rogers. When Bryan Seaver announced Parton's death, he spoke about her being reunited with loved ones, and some fans want to believe that an "Islands in the Stream" duet was involved where Rogers was concerned. "Hope you're up there together belting this out — we miss you both!" one user commented. "And now you're reunited again in heaven," another said.
Fellow entertainment stars and fans across the globe also flooded the comments section of Seaver's video with a stream of love and support for the legend and dedicated philanthropist. "She was a national treasure. Amazing artist and humanitarian. She and her music meant so much. Much love to those that loved her most," a fan shared on Instagram. "I swear I believed Mrs Dolly was immortal," Khloé Kardashian wrote on the post. "Some people are so extraordinary, their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people. A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever. To have admired her was a gift."