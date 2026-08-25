Dolly Parton, Beloved Country Music Superstar, Dead At 80

Born on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, as one of 12 children in a poor family, Dolly Parton worked hard and rose up through the country music scene to become one of the most successful and respected performers in show business. Her biography is practically common knowledge. Parton released a lengthy career's worth of hit songs, entertained fans with captivating concerts, and earned plenty of the industry's top honors over the years.

The singer and songwriter of tunes like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" also starred in movies like "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias," and lent her image to the Dollywood theme park and resorts. Her charitable and humanitarian work is also legendary, providing children around the world with millions of books thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, saving a child from being hit by a car, and helping to fund a COVID-19 vaccine.

In her book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics," the woman who is considered to be "the world's best-loved celebrity," according to the BBC, explained, "At the end of the day, I hope that I will be remembered as a good songwriter." She added, "The songs are my legacy."

Our deepest condolences go out to Parton's family, friends, and fans around the world.