Dolly Parton, Beloved Country Music Superstar, Dead At 80
Dolly Parton, the legendary country music singer and beloved show business icon, died at age 80 on August 25, 2026, her nephew Bryan Seaver announced in an Instagram video. Known for her dazzling stage presence, unmistakable voice, and down-to-earth charm, Parton remained one of the most adored entertainers in the world for more than half a century. Her death comes after the 2025 death of her husband, Carl Dean, whom she met on her first day in Nashville and married in 1966. The two shared a famously private relationship that lasted nearly six decades and remained one of country music's most enduring love stories.
Parton's many heartbroken fans across the globe are reacting to the news by sharing what the multihyphenate with a heart of gold meant to them and how deeply she touched their lives. Parton herself once spoke about what she would like her legacy to be.
This is how Dolly Parton wanted to be remembered
Born on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, as one of 12 children in a poor family, Dolly Parton worked hard and rose up through the country music scene to become one of the most successful and respected performers in show business. Her biography is practically common knowledge. Parton released a lengthy career's worth of hit songs, entertained fans with captivating concerts, and earned plenty of the industry's top honors over the years.
The singer and songwriter of tunes like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" also starred in movies like "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias," and lent her image to the Dollywood theme park and resorts. Her charitable and humanitarian work is also legendary, providing children around the world with millions of books thanks to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, saving a child from being hit by a car, and helping to fund a COVID-19 vaccine.
In her book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics," the woman who is considered to be "the world's best-loved celebrity," according to the BBC, explained, "At the end of the day, I hope that I will be remembered as a good songwriter." She added, "The songs are my legacy."
Our deepest condolences go out to Parton's family, friends, and fans around the world.