Why You Rarely See Dolly Parton And Her Husband Carl Dean Together

Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Dean for close to six decades, but in all that time, he's made just one public appearance with her. According to the country queen herself, industry events just ain't his thing!

As some may know, Parton met Dean on her very first day in Nashville. The pair tied the knot two years later, in 1966, when Parton was a star on the rise — but he wasn't about to change the way he was comfortable living. For starters, speaking to Playboy in 1978, Parton shared that even if her success meant Dean didn't need to work, he was happiest being of service and doing physical labor. "He gets up every morning at daylight. If he ain't workin' on our place, he'll take a few jobs, like grading somebody's driveway or cleaning off somebody's property," she told the outlet.

Continuing to throw himself into his own interests was just part of what it meant for Dean to live life on his terms. Over the years, he's been notably absent from public events with Parton. Far from quietly slipping into the shadows, though, Parton has long been open about the conversation they had when he decided he'd prefer to stay out of the spotlight in the future.