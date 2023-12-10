Why You Rarely See Dolly Parton And Her Husband Carl Dean Together
Dolly Parton has been married to Carl Dean for close to six decades, but in all that time, he's made just one public appearance with her. According to the country queen herself, industry events just ain't his thing!
As some may know, Parton met Dean on her very first day in Nashville. The pair tied the knot two years later, in 1966, when Parton was a star on the rise — but he wasn't about to change the way he was comfortable living. For starters, speaking to Playboy in 1978, Parton shared that even if her success meant Dean didn't need to work, he was happiest being of service and doing physical labor. "He gets up every morning at daylight. If he ain't workin' on our place, he'll take a few jobs, like grading somebody's driveway or cleaning off somebody's property," she told the outlet.
Continuing to throw himself into his own interests was just part of what it meant for Dean to live life on his terms. Over the years, he's been notably absent from public events with Parton. Far from quietly slipping into the shadows, though, Parton has long been open about the conversation they had when he decided he'd prefer to stay out of the spotlight in the future.
One event was enough for Carl Dean
Although it's clear Carl Dean has always preferred a simpler life, once upon a time, at the beginning of his marriage to Dolly Parton, he headed to a BMI Awards ceremony with her. However, at the 2011 Marty Stuart Jam, Parton shared the story of why it was also his last time tagging along. For starters, she quipped that he had been bleak all night (via Jørgen Petersen). But after the event, Dean made his feelings known. "He said, 'I want you to have everything you want. I hope you make it big, I'm behind you all the way, but don't you ever ask me to go to another one of them damn things,'" she joked (via Jørgen Petersen).
Suffice it to say, Parton wasn't particularly upset by his request. As she explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, being a public figure was something he never wanted, and she could understand that. "I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can," she told the outlet.
That's not to say Dean is opposed to hearing about the events, though. Speaking to Parade, Parton pointed out that even if Dean didn't want to be in the spotlight himself, he was always interested in all her stories, just as she was in his. Talk about a compromise!
Carl Dean may be reclusive, but he can make anyone laugh
Carl Dean might not want to be pictured out and about or spend time at high profile events, but that's not to say he's particularly awkward. In fact, while Dolly Parton has often said he can be a bit of a recluse, when he is around people, she told Playboy, he could make anybody laugh. What's more, she revealed that he had plenty of playful quips up his sleeve for the odd occasions when people did recognize him.
That's not entirely shocking: Parton has long spoken about her husband's sense of humor and even shared that laughing together has always been something they've bonded over. Speaking to Parade, Parton even shared that, at home, they joke around like best friends, and she believes that played a role in why they've been together so long. It was a similar note to what she'd told ET, when she mused that because she was away so often, they really enjoyed spending time together — and laughing made up a big part of that.
Close to 60 years after Dean informed Parton that he wouldn't be making public appearances with her, the country queen is fine with that. After all, this way she gets to have his sense of humor all to herself.