The Real Story Behind Dolly Parton And Kenny Rogers' Relationship

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers had similar paths to success; they both started out young and worked with other musicians before finding fame and fortune as solo artists. Parton began writing songs when she was 5 years old, and her craft eventually led her to the entertainment industry as part of Mercury Records. She paired up with her uncle, Bill Owens, and released songs such as "It's Sure Gonna Hurt," which Owens co-wrote, and "The Love You Gave" (performed alongside the Merry Melody Singers). Parton was dropped by the label afterward, but ultimately became known for the 1971 solo track "Joshua."

Rogers, on the other hand, started out as part of the high school group The Scholars and later co-founded the pop/rock group The First Edition. The squad had hit songs like "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)" and "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town." Rogers left the group to pursue a solo career in the mid-'70s and ultimately gained recognition with his 1977 song "Lucille."

When Parton and Rogers crossed paths, their success as a duo was inevitable. The pair churned out some bangers and even made an album together, but it was their passionate presence when performing on stage that truly had their fans hooked. The pair bonded so well that they sparked long-running romance rumors — even Kenny Rogers' ex-wife revealed how she felt about Dolly Parton – which begs the question, what's the real story behind their relationship?