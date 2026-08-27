Miley Cyrus Knows Exactly What 'Aunt' Dolly Parton Wants Her To Do With This Tragic Loss
Superstar Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her godmother Dolly Parton after the country music legend passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026. The Disney Legend shared a close family bond with Parton since birth, making the pair inseparable both in their careers and their personal lives. After a day to absorb the news of Parton's passing and collect her thoughts, Cyrus took to Instagram on August 26, 2026, to share her feelings. She also revealed exactly what Parton would have wanted her to do after her death.
"The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share," Cyrus wrote. "Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."
Cyrus' post hints at a possible new song to come about Parton's passing. While it is unclear if she intends to keep her songwriting private or share her music and personal loss with the world, it is clear that fans will support her no matter what. "Beautiful words. I can't wait to hear the wonderful song you'll no doubt write about her," one user wrote.
Dolly Parton was Miley Cyrus Fairy godmother since birth
The truth about Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's relationship was that they were godmother and goddaughter. Miley's father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, asked Parton to be Cyrus' godmother before she was even born. Billy Ray and Parton had grown close after touring together in 1992 when he was promoting his biggest single to date, "Achy Breaky Heart." The pair had even sparked affair rumors at the time, which Billy Ray apologized to Parton for. Cyrus was born that same year on November 23, 1992, after Parton had already accepted her new role as godmother.
When Miley was growing up, Parton told Vanity Fair that she served as the young star's "fairy godmother" who was always watching over her and had her best interests at heart. As a fellow performer, Cyrus regularly went to Parton for advice and guidance before making career decisions. They even had chances to work together, as Parton guest starred on "Hannah Montana" as her character's fictional godmother, Aunt Dolly, several times. They performed on stage together numerous times, including at the Grammys and on "The Voice." They also co-hosted NBC's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" to kick off 2023.
Just like Dolly's final Instagram post that was a gut punch to country music fans, Cyrus' goodbye message to her godmother struck a chord with fans of the superstars. A wave of love and support flooded the singer's Instagram comments, from entertainment friends to loyal fans. "Your connection was (and is) so special. You are so much of who she was — your humility, artistry, humor, compassion. It makes so much sense you two were family. She lives on in so many ways, and to me, you're one of them. We love you Miley," one fan wrote.