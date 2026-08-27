Miley Cyrus Knows Exactly What 'Aunt' Dolly Parton Wants Her To Do With This Tragic Loss

Superstar Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her godmother Dolly Parton after the country music legend passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026. The Disney Legend shared a close family bond with Parton since birth, making the pair inseparable both in their careers and their personal lives. After a day to absorb the news of Parton's passing and collect her thoughts, Cyrus took to Instagram on August 26, 2026, to share her feelings. She also revealed exactly what Parton would have wanted her to do after her death.

"The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share," Cyrus wrote. "Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Cyrus' post hints at a possible new song to come about Parton's passing. While it is unclear if she intends to keep her songwriting private or share her music and personal loss with the world, it is clear that fans will support her no matter what. "Beautiful words. I can't wait to hear the wonderful song you'll no doubt write about her," one user wrote.