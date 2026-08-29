Brad Pitt's Sobriety Update Reportedly Ties Back To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
This article contains mentions of drug and alcohol abuse.
In August, Brad Pitt revealed in an interview with Esquire that he is no longer sober after seven years. The "Heart of the Beast" actor got candid about his relationship and struggles with alcohol, telling the magazine, "I got back off the wagon." But he also says he's got it under control. "I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities." The admission comes after Pitt was reportedly caught "imbibing" at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July, which surprised some of the guests, according to sources who spoke with Page Six. "Well ... I can have a few. But I can't have a lot," Pitt reasoned in his Esquire interview. "I have to be professional about it."
Pitt, who has also been open about his past drug use, publicly struggled with alcoholism following his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie. In 2016, he decided to address his drinking and join Alcoholics Anonymous to work on being sober. "I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again," he told GQ in 2017. He also credited Bradley Cooper for supporting him throughout his journey during his speech at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala. He said, per YouTube, "I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was a boozy affair
According to reports, there was no shortage of booze at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding, from champagne to cocktails, though alcohol-free options were served too. Travis' brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce quipped that he must have tipped back more than a dozen beers during the wedding reception, while chatting with fans at the American Century Championship in July. "It was a good time," he gushed, as quoted by the New York Post. And, despite reports that the newlyweds ran out of champagne, guests claimed there was more than enough liquor to keep the party going. Just take it from BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James, who wrote about nursing a hangover after the big night on Instagram. "'I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24hrs," he said (via the Daily Mail).
Notably, it's not known exactly when Brad Pitt decided to end his sobriety. But, on social media, fans had mixed reactions to his Esquire interview, with many disapproving of his decision to start drinking again. "[It's] the cause and solution to all his problems," according to one user. Others, however, are more sympathetic toward Pitt. "It's a shame he's off the wagon, but everyone's journey is different and relapse is definitely a part of recovery," another stressed on Reddit.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).