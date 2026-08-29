Brad Pitt's Sobriety Update Reportedly Ties Back To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding

This article contains mentions of drug and alcohol abuse.

In August, Brad Pitt revealed in an interview with Esquire that he is no longer sober after seven years. The "Heart of the Beast" actor got candid about his relationship and struggles with alcohol, telling the magazine, "I got back off the wagon." But he also says he's got it under control. "I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities." The admission comes after Pitt was reportedly caught "imbibing" at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July, which surprised some of the guests, according to sources who spoke with Page Six. "Well ... I can have a few. But I can't have a lot," Pitt reasoned in his Esquire interview. "I have to be professional about it."

Pitt, who has also been open about his past drug use, publicly struggled with alcoholism following his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie. In 2016, he decided to address his drinking and join Alcoholics Anonymous to work on being sober. "I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again," he told GQ in 2017. He also credited Bradley Cooper for supporting him throughout his journey during his speech at the 2020 National Board of Review Gala. He said, per YouTube, "I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since."