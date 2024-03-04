Travis Kelce Can't Control His Emotions Over Brother Jason's Career News

Jason Kelce finally confirmed his time with the NFL has come to an end, and his brother, Travis Kelce, couldn't contain his emotions during the announcement. There has been speculation about Jason's rumored final moments with the NFL since he shared a fake-out video by the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2022. After pouring a cup of beer from a keg stand and then gulping it down, the football center stated, "Unfortunately, I have decided to announce that I'm retiring ... from hosting WIP [Morning Show]." With a cheeky smile, he added, "But I'm definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm having way too much fun doing that.

Fans saw Jason play for the Eagles during the 2023 season and unfortunately, they didn't dominate. After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card game and failing to make it to the playoffs, ESPN reported that Jason had told his teammates he was retiring. While he declined to comment, his teammate Jalen Hurts shared, "His journey to where he is now didn't come easy. It's been a long, long time coming for him, and every year since I've been here, it's been, 'Are you going to come back?'" The quarterback continued, "But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I've learned from him. He'll forever have a special place in my heart."

Jason broke his silence on the retirement rumors on his and Travis' "New Heights" podcast, but didn't confirm he was quitting. However, on March 4, he officially resigned from the NFL, and Travis couldn't keep his tears from falling during his brother's speech.